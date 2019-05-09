Pinkbike.com
Video: Jordie Lunn Shredding the YT Decoy on Vancouver Island
May 9, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Jordie Lunn takes the YT Decoy to the woods of Vancouver Island and pushes the limits of what you expect an e-bike to achieve.
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
boot
(1 hours ago)
Loving the fact that the doggo took the chicken line.
[Reply]
+ 1
rudders20
(44 mins ago)
The all new YT Decoy: the best way to get rid of unwanted animals.
[Reply]
- 3
onyxss
(1 hours ago)
Warning at the begining makes no sense, because typical e-motorbike buyer is hardly leaving asphalt or hardpacked gravel road, they (thank god) mostly live outside of blue and green trails.... :-)
"Et tu, Jordie?"
Typical Pinkbike member
[Reply]
+ 1
VZLNMTB
(30 mins ago)
that last send.. geez..
[Reply]
