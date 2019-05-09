VIDEOS

Video: Jordie Lunn Shredding the YT Decoy on Vancouver Island

May 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jordie Lunn takes the YT Decoy to the woods of Vancouver Island and pushes the limits of what you expect an e-bike to achieve.

Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
88348 views
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
81758 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
54144 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
45513 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
45468 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
44629 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43134 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
42098 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Loving the fact that the doggo took the chicken line.
  • + 1
 The all new YT Decoy: the best way to get rid of unwanted animals.
  • - 3
 Warning at the begining makes no sense, because typical e-motorbike buyer is hardly leaving asphalt or hardpacked gravel road, they (thank god) mostly live outside of blue and green trails.... :-)

"Et tu, Jordie?"
Typical Pinkbike member
  • + 1
 that last send.. geez..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038273
Mobile Version of Website