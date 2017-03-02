Freeride Legend, Jordie Lunn Signs with Halo Wheels



Parksville raised Jordie Lunn has been pushing the limits of mountain biking since the early 2000’s. Having competed in World Cup downhill races, Red Bull Rampage, Crankworx slopestyle events and also starred in films such as “ROAM” and “The Collective”, Jordie is looked at as one of the most progressive riders on the scene. Jordie is continuing to push his riding in 2017 with his main focus on video projects, Fest Series events and coaching.











We are beyond excited to start working with Jordie. His experience, attitude and general enthusiasm are second to none and we are looking forward to see what Jordie can do on board Halo. And yes, we almost have the same name — Jordan Lunn, Sales and Marketing Manager of Halo



Jordie joins Halo’s tight-knit family consisting of former FMB champion, Sam Pilgrim and rising stars, Matt Jones and Alex Cahill.





I'm pumped to have Halo supporting me this season! The wheels look excellent and I can't wait to get them rolling on some big jumps and stunts! — Jordie Lunn



Jordie will be riding Halo Chaos wheels on his downhill and dirt jump bikes, along with Vapour 35 wheels on his trail bike, all fitted with Halo’s newest generation Supadrive equipped hubs. Rough AF 2 lands in spring. Here's a small teaser...



