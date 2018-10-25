PINKBIKE TECH

Jordie Lunn's YT Tues CF - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 25, 2018
by Paul Aston  

At 35 years old, Jordie Lunn is one of the oldest competitors at Rampage, but age is not holding back his hucking. Lunn is riding a production YT Tues CF frame in medium size, with a sick surf-inspired custom paint job.

All his settings are the same as he rides normally, proving that he is committed to the send on a daily basis. Suspension settings, tubeless tires, handlebar height and an alloy handlebar (he says he never uses carbon) are all business as usual.

The bike and color scheme is brand-new for Rampage, but the settings mirror his old bike – "Just running it the way I always do!"


Photo Credit: YT Industries / Ale Di Lullo
Photo Credit: YT Industries / Ale Di Lullo
Jordie Lunn's details
Age: 35
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 205 lbs
Frame size: medium
Wheel size: 27.5
Tire pressure: 35 / 50 psi
Fork pressure: 165 psi +5 tokens
Spring weight: 400lb
Handlebar width: 750mm


Jordie is another Rampager using Deity components on his bike. Non-lock-on style grips from Sensus finish off the color coordinating.

Custom Boxxer decals to match the frame, and a rare combo of Halo Wheels and Vee Tire Co rubber.

All of Jordie's drivetrain and braking duties are handled by SRAM.

More pink contact points from SDG and their Fly i-beam saddle and seatpost.



