Jordie Lunn's YT Tues CF - Red Bull Rampage 2018

At 35 years old, Jordie Lunn is one of the oldest competitors at Rampage, but age is not holding back his hucking. Lunn is riding a production YT Tues CF frame in medium size, with a sick surf-inspired custom paint job.
All his settings are the same as he rides normally, proving that he is committed to the send on a daily basis. Suspension settings, tubeless tires, handlebar height and an alloy handlebar (he says he never uses carbon) are all business as usual.
The bike and color scheme is brand-new for Rampage, but the settings mirror his old bike – "Just running it the way I always do!"
Jordie Lunn's details
• Age: 35
• Height: 5’10”
• Weight: 205 lbs
• Frame size: medium
• Wheel size: 27.5
• Tire pressure: 35 / 50 psi
• Fork pressure: 165 psi +5 tokens
• Spring weight: 400lb
• Handlebar width: 750mm
Jordie is another Rampager using Deity components on his bike. Non-lock-on style grips from Sensus finish off the color coordinating.
All of Jordie's drivetrain and braking duties are handled by SRAM.
