Jordie Lunn's YT Tues CF - Red Bull Rampage 2018

• Age: 35

• Height: 5’10”

• Weight: 205 lbs

• Frame size: medium

• Wheel size: 27.5

• Tire pressure: 35 / 50 psi

• Fork pressure: 165 psi +5 tokens

• Spring weight: 400lb

• Handlebar width: 750mm



Jordie is another Rampager using Deity components on his bike. Non-lock-on style grips from Sensus finish off the color coordinating.

Custom Boxxer decals to match the frame, and a rare combo of Halo Wheels and Vee Tire Co rubber.

All of Jordie's drivetrain and braking duties are handled by SRAM.

More pink contact points from SDG and their Fly i-beam saddle and seatpost.

At 35 years old, Jordie Lunn is one of the oldest competitors at Rampage, but age is not holding back his hucking. Lunn is riding a production YT Tues CF frame in medium size, with a sick surf-inspired custom paint job.All his settings are the same as he rides normally, proving that he is committed to the send on a daily basis. Suspension settings, tubeless tires, handlebar height and an alloy handlebar (he says he never uses carbon) are all business as usual.The bike and color scheme is brand-new for Rampage, but the settings mirror his old bike –