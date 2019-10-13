Pinkbike.com
Jordie - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Oct 13, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
My condolences to friends and family (and that includes all of us on bikes). Ride on.
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Jordie Lunn
Taj Mihelich
6 Comments
Score
Time
18
0
Dav82
(20 mins ago)
It’s weird looking at the tree drop now. Starting to look like stairs to heaven......
[Reply]
8
1
mr-ed
(19 mins ago)
Good work mate.
[Reply]
4
0
HiGHMEF
(22 mins ago)
RIP
[Reply]
3
0
ttbut
(11 mins ago)
beautiful, the stairway would make a great shirt..I would wear that
[Reply]
1
0
johnnygolucky
(1 mins ago)
Moving. A beautiful tribute.
[Reply]
1
0
mr-ed
(18 mins ago)
Edit.
[Reply]
