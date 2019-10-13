Jordie - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Oct 13, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

Watercolor

My condolences to friends and family (and that includes all of us on bikes). Ride on.


Jordie Lunn Taj Mihelich


6 Comments

  • 18 0
 It’s weird looking at the tree drop now. Starting to look like stairs to heaven......
  • 8 1
 Good work mate.
  • 4 0
 RIP
  • 3 0
 beautiful, the stairway would make a great shirt..I would wear that
  • 1 0
 Moving. A beautiful tribute.
  • 1 0
 Edit.

