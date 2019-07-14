Pinkbike.com
Jose Borges and Ines Thoma Win the 2019 Megavalanche
Jul 14, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Jose Borges and Ines Thoma take the top spots for the 2019 Megavalanche. Check out the carnage from the mass start
here
and see the full results below.
Full Results
Megavalance
Mega Challengers
Mega Amateurs
Mega Ladies
Regions in Article
Alpe d'Huez Bike Park
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
pinnityafairy
(20 mins ago)
True Gladiators of the sport! Mega respect to anyone who even completes this event.
[Reply]
+ 1
tiagomano
(18 mins ago)
funny how they mistake the nationality of the winner
[Reply]
+ 2
nozes
(33 mins ago)
GRANDE José Borges!!!
[Reply]
