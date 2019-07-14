Jose Borges and Ines Thoma Win the 2019 Megavalanche

Jul 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
2019 MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez

Jose Borges and Ines Thoma take the top spots for the 2019 Megavalanche. Check out the carnage from the mass start here and see the full results below.

Full Results

Megavalance


Mega Challengers


Mega Amateurs


Mega Ladies



Regions in Article
Alpe d'Huez Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Ines Thoma Jose Borges Megavalanche Megavalanche 2019


3 Comments

  • + 2
 True Gladiators of the sport! Mega respect to anyone who even completes this event.
  • + 1
 funny how they mistake the nationality of the winner
  • + 2
 GRANDE José Borges!!!

