Jose Borges Joins the Canyon Collective

Mar 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Jose Borges has officially confirmed that he will be the latest rider who joins the Canyon Collective in 2021.

With an already stacked team of riders, Jose Borges will be joined by Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Fabien Barel and Loris Revelli as they take on the EWS and EWS-E. Jose Borges comes from the Miranda Factory Team, where he secured his best results with 2nd place at EWS Madeira in 2019 and some top finishes in the EWS-E events last year. For 2021 it looks like he will be keeping his focus on both the EWS and EWS-E events for the Canyon team.

bigquotesIn 2021 I will represent the Canyon CLLCTV team, very happy to be part of this project, the objective will be to racing in E-EWS and EWS. On board, my mechanic Gravity Bike Performance follows me, and I thank you for accepting this project with me.

Thank you Fabien Barel for the opportunity to race in the best gravity team in the world. Jose Borges


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 "Thank you Fabien Barel for the opportunity to race in the best gravity team in the world."

Ummm
  • 3 0
 CNGRTLTNS!
  • 1 0
 The covid crisis must have struck them so hard, that they cannot afford vowels anymore Wink

Post a Comment



