Jose Borges Parts Ways with Miranda Factory Racing

Jose "Ze" Borges has announced he will not be racing with the Miranda Factory Team from 2021 onwards.
The Portuguese rider has been racing with the Portugese team for the past six years and his palmares include a second place at the EWS Madeira in 2019 alongside eight other EWS top ten finishes, two podiums in the EWS-E in 2020 and the Portuguese National DH Championships in 2019.
|It is time to move on to new challenges, with a lot of pity that I leave behind an excellent brand in which I am proud to be Portuguese and to have represented for 6 years. I just have to thank you for these long years of excellent moments.
Many thanks to all Miranda Bike Parts staff, especially João Miranda, and also the Miranda Factory Racing team for all their support.
As for the future, I still won't be able to reveal, soon everyone will know. Thanks.—Jose Borges
It sounds like Borges has a new team lined up for 2021 and we'll keep you updated with his new ride when we know more.
