Jose Borges Parts Ways with Miranda Factory Racing

It is time to move on to new challenges, with a lot of pity that I leave behind an excellent brand in which I am proud to be Portuguese and to have represented for 6 years. I just have to thank you for these long years of excellent moments.



Many thanks to all Miranda Bike Parts staff, especially João Miranda, and also the Miranda Factory Racing team for all their support.



As for the future, I still won't be able to reveal, soon everyone will know. Thanks. — Jose Borges