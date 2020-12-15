Jose Borges Parts Ways with Miranda Factory Racing

Dec 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Jose Borges delivers for the Portuguese fans taking 2nd in Madeira

Jose "Ze" Borges has announced he will not be racing with the Miranda Factory Team from 2021 onwards.

The Portuguese rider has been racing with the Portugese team for the past six years and his palmares include a second place at the EWS Madeira in 2019 alongside eight other EWS top ten finishes, two podiums in the EWS-E in 2020 and the Portuguese National DH Championships in 2019.

2019 MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez
Jose Borges finishes day one in third place. The Portuguese champ hopes to be on the podium at days end tomorrow.


bigquotesIt is time to move on to new challenges, with a lot of pity that I leave behind an excellent brand in which I am proud to be Portuguese and to have represented for 6 years. I just have to thank you for these long years of excellent moments.

Many thanks to all Miranda Bike Parts staff, especially João Miranda, and also the Miranda Factory Racing team for all their support.

As for the future, I still won't be able to reveal, soon everyone will know. Thanks.Jose Borges

MegaAvalanche Alpe d Huez 2019
Jose Borges is making the home country proud after day 1 were he currently sits 3rd.

It sounds like Borges has a new team lined up for 2021 and we'll keep you updated with his new ride when we know more.

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 I feel like it would be nice if all these athlete/ sponsor relations were brought back in one roundup, especially if you got to see where they went. It would make it a lot easier to compare teams and see how they’ve changed season to season.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. Getting lost here...
  • 1 0
 Didn't even know this guy existed, like most of these posts...

