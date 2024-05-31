Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024

Five years ago, Cannondale brought a wild looking prototype
to the Maribor DH World Cup that had two shocks, one that controlled the spring rate and the other the damping. Now, Cannondale's no stranger to coming up with out-of-the-ordinary creations - Anne Caroline Chausson and Cedric Gracia raced on dual-shock Geminis back in the early 2000s - but the new bike was still something of a surprise. It never reached mass production, but some of the concepts and construction techniques did end up being used on the Jekyll enduro bike.
That prototype frame is back again with a fresh paint job, this time to take on Red Bull Hardline underneath Josh Bryceland and Sam Hockenhull. There's only one shock in this configuration, essentially turning the frame into the equivalent of a longer travel Jekyll.
|LAB71 models take rare form: prototypes, pro-replicas, and limited-production models. They come from a division where engineers have free reign to push beyond the typical constraints of time, cost, and complexity. It's our crucible for product development and so when Redbull Hardline invited Josh Bryceland and Sam "Dave" Hockenhull to compete in this year's event, the LAB71 team brought the DH prototype back for duty.— Cannondale
Josh Bryceland
Rider height: 187cm
Weight: 80kg
Cannondale DH Prototype
Size: XL
Shock: Formula MOD
Fork: Formula Nero 200mm
Fork pressure + number of tokens: 75psi
Clicks of LSC compression from closed: 4
Rebound from closed: 5
Volume spacers: 4
Wheels: Reserve DH 32mm Full 29
Tires: Maxxis Assegai front, 25 psi / Minion DHR II rear 2.5", 28 psi
Tire inserts? No
Brakes: Formula Cura 4 220 front 200 rear
Cockpit: Burgtec 40mm stem, 50mm bar, 800mm wide
Drivetrain: Hope 155 DH
Chainring size: 32
Photo credit: Craig Robinson
Sam Hockenhull
Frame: Cannondale DH Prototype
Size: XL
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe
Fork: Fox Factory 49
Wheels: Reserve DH 32mm Full 29
Pedals - Burgtec M5 B-rage edition
Cranks - Hope 155mm, 32T chainring
SRAM GX mech and shifter, 7sp cassette
E*thirteen chain device
Burgtec Handle bars 31.8 Ride Wide DH, 780mm
Burgtec direct mount 15mm stem
Saddle - Burgtec
SRAM Code RSC brakes, F 220mm rotor, R 200mm
Tire F: 29" Michelin DH22, 26 psi
Tire R: Michelin DH34, 28 psi
No inserts
Man I remember the forum speculations on those bikes, and it feels so recent...
www.mtbr.com/threads/2stage-bikes-newzealand-bike-build.211175
www.pinkbike.com/news/2Stage-Elite-9-Test-2009.html
You could be right too but the damper stacking could be an issue I don't know enough about it but I remember him telling us about the needle bearings during a clinic in ~2009