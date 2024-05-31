Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024

LAB71 models take rare form: prototypes, pro-replicas, and limited-production models. They come from a division where engineers have free reign to push beyond the typical constraints of time, cost, and complexity. It's our crucible for product development and so when Redbull Hardline invited Josh Bryceland and Sam "Dave" Hockenhull to compete in this year's event, the LAB71 team brought the DH prototype back for duty. — Cannondale