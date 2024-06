Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024

LAB71 models take rare form: prototypes, pro-replicas, and limited-production models. They come from a division where engineers have free reign to push beyond the typical constraints of time, cost, and complexity. It's our crucible for product development and so when Redbull Hardline invited Josh Bryceland and Sam "Dave" Hockenhull to compete in this year's event, the LAB71 team brought the DH prototype back for duty. — Cannondale

Papa Josh and his son. Josh Bryceland

Rider height: 187cm

Weight: 80kg



Cannondale DH Prototype

Size: XL

Shock: Formula MOD

Fork: Formula Nero 200mm

Fork pressure + number of tokens: 75psi

Clicks of LSC compression from closed: 4

Rebound from closed: 5

Volume spacers: 4

Wheels: Reserve DH 32mm Full 29

Tires: Maxxis Assegai front, 25 psi / Minion DHR II rear 2.5", 28 psi

Tire inserts? No

Brakes: Formula Cura 4 220 front 200 rear

Cockpit: Burgtec 40mm stem, 50mm bar, 800mm wide

Drivetrain: Hope 155 DH

Chainring size: 32



The shock is tucked almost entirely out of sight, positioned in the downtube. A plastic cover keeps it protected from the Welsh mud.

195mm of travel is handled by a Formula Mod coil shock.

Sam Hockenhull



Frame: Cannondale DH Prototype

Size: XL

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe

Fork: Fox Factory 49

Wheels: Reserve DH 32mm Full 29

Pedals - Burgtec M5 B-rage edition

Cranks - Hope 155mm, 32T chainring

SRAM GX mech and shifter, 7sp cassette

E*thirteen chain device

Burgtec Handle bars 31.8 Ride Wide DH, 780mm

Burgtec direct mount 15mm stem

Saddle - Burgtec

SRAM Code RSC brakes, F 220mm rotor, R 200mm

Tire F: 29" Michelin DH22, 26 psi

Tire R: Michelin DH34, 28 psi

No inserts



Sam's running a mixed-brand setup, with a Fox 49 fork and a RockShox Super Deluxe shock.

You can tell it's a prototype because it says so.

Five years ago, Cannondale brought a wild looking prototype to the Maribor DH World Cup that had two shocks, one that controlled the spring rate and the other the damping. Now, Cannondale's no stranger to coming up with out-of-the-ordinary creations - Anne Caroline Chausson and Cedric Gracia raced on dual-shock Geminis back in the early 2000s - but the new bike was still something of a surprise. It never reached mass production, but some of the concepts and construction techniques did end up being used on the Jekyll enduro bike.That prototype frame is back again with a fresh paint job, this time to take on Red Bull Hardline underneath Josh Bryceland and Sam Hockenhull. There's only one shock in this configuration, essentially turning the frame into the equivalent of a longer travel Jekyll.