Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways

Sep 27, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Is 275 next As the last guy to win a World Cup on 26 the first to take the overall on 275 and seen here boosting on a 29er Ratboy is probably wondering what all the fuss is about.


After 10 years together, Josh Bryceland and Santa Cruz Bicycles are parting ways in 2019, although the Rat will continue to ride Santa Cruz's Reserve wheels.


bigquotesWe’ve been working with Josh since ’08, when he won Junior World Champs, and it’s been a great decade since. We’ve been with him through World Cup wins, shattered ankles, and the growth of 50:01 and their new approach to riding mountain bikes. Josh has always been an individual, and this is just the next chapter for him—we wish him nothing but the best. We have great memories of Josh riding Santa Cruz bikes, and we’re stoked that he’ll be continuing to love back wheel on Santa Cruz Reserves.Brian Bernard, Santa Cruz Marketing Manager



Santa Cruz Bronson


Who will Ratboy ride for next year?

Nothing is confirmed, but anonymous sources and professional internet speculators alike are floating Cannondale’s name as a place for the Rat to land. Apparently, they have a “green initiative” (no, not that kind) and Josh is a part of that. It may seem like a strange fit, but the Connecticut brand has started working with several other young UK guys over the last year. Does Cannondale have a bike for him? Is it all a bunch of misdirection? Time will tell. Wherever he lands, we salute the partnership that was Ratboy and Santa Cruz, and here’s to many more years of his playful riding and good times.




For many Top of the World is the hardest trail of the race. But for Ratboy it s no big thing.


53 Comments

  • + 36
 Cannondale to release new downhill bike, Bryceland returns to the world cup circuit - make it happen
  • - 20
flag Trailstunter (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No, Cannondale really is the XC spandex nerdy brand... stay lost out of DH...
  • + 35
 Double lefty fork?
  • - 2
 @Boardlife69: Tripple left goed right too...
  • + 14
 @Trailstunter: are you joking? In the late 90's they dominated every genre of MTB. Dual slalom, DH, xc. All owned by Volvo Cannondale. That was dream team!
  • - 6
flag Trailstunter (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @makripper: read again... the late 90's?????
It has been freaking light years away in technical view...
  • + 2
 Dorel industries already owns a successful DH formation, namely GT Factory Racing Wink
Cannondale has been XC/Enduro focused...
  • + 2
 @makripper: Agreed, just looking at Volvo Cannondale Team poster in front of me, signed by Martyn Ashton, Anne Caro Chausson ,Cedric Gracia and Brian Lopes. A dream team Wink
  • + 1
 @martin737: That is exactly what I was thinking...ever since Jerome Clementz retired, C'dale enduro racing lacked a certain je ne sais quoi, no?
  • + 1
 @martin737: Allison sydor, missy giove, tinker jaurez, just insane
  • + 1
 @martin737: gt has sort of been Enduro focused too
  • + 1
 Josh on Cannondale and Loic on Orange good old days coming back
  • + 12
 Miami Bryce own brand frames made of hemp and resin!!
  • + 5
 Can be recycled in your bong. I'll take two!
  • + 7
 Really interested to see where he goes. He is a great draw for any company that wants him. Also, interesting that he’s still on reserve wheels. It sounds like Santa Cruz is trying to branch them off as a different brand maybe?
  • + 8
 Please let it be Orange, back where he started with some young rippers bringing back the glory days of Peat.
  • + 7
 Will it just be 49:01 now?
  • + 7
 50-01 Smile
  • - 2
 He's not leaving 50:1? Just santa Cruz. I wonder if it's because of the carbon fibre frames?
  • + 7
 Josh starts 50-01 brand bikes with green Maple leafs for logos
  • + 6
 is he moving over to a bong sponsor?

#TEAMRUMORS
  • + 1
 Did you come up with that on your own or did you copy paste from Vital? Or do you also go by Colin McCarthy?
  • + 1
 Haven't you read the news on this other website? It is all pretty well known by now. He'll join his good friend Olly Wilkins on Focus bikes. They're about to release their new DH bike. Apparently German gravity bikes are going like hot cakes these days and they want a piece of that.
  • + 1
 Would love to see him get on with Kona. But maybe he’ll land with Haibike. Seriously though, he’ll want a sponsor that will send him around the world so it won’t be that small of a company. Best of luck Josh, you helped SC launch the new Bronson nicely.
  • + 1
 Trek has a bunch of riders that do little other than shred, but bringing on one more seems excessive. YT also already has a few brand ambassadors. Maybe Canyon? Cannondale possibly wants trying to replicate the Kurt Voreis/Niner vibe.

It's hard to imagine a smaller brand supporting a rider that doesn't compete in any world cup events.

Haibike?
  • + 3
 can we get something like Lebron's The Decision?
  • + 2
 Sickest character in MTB... Huge fan and always stoked to follow him on any bike or endeavor!
  • + 1
 It says on vital that he’s looking to work with 2 young uk riders , so maybe the cannondale link makes sense, at the end of the day he’ll still be the rat!
  • + 1
 awkward to announce now as they just build him a freshy 5010 for transacadia haha
  • + 1
 Most likely has a few more months on the current contract
  • + 3
 Josh, we love you!
  • + 1
 YT fo sho; he's the man. Total loose shredder; sends it; total lad... got to be...
  • + 1
 thats a shout right there!
  • + 2
 Long live RatBoy
  • + 1
 I hear his new bike will run completely on water
  • - 3
 wow, Ratboy leaves Santa Cruz. I was shocked when he took a step back for the DH world Cup circuit and I thought he would return next season. I can't see him at canNONdale. Although they did try to have that image back in the 90's with Missy and Myles....and of course Tinker. Missy would wear a dead piranha around her neck because she was just that damn cool. Now cannondale reminds me of picky roadies crying that the new synapse has a green pinstripe and not a yellow one. (i used to work at a shop that sold canondales, and I sold mostly their road bikes...not many MTB bikes). I've veered way off track.
  • + 1
 It was about time for him to go SOLO
  • + 1
 Commencal is a good fit
  • - 1
 Whatever he was asking to be paid they shoulda paid it.. Total loss for them for sure.
  • + 1
 He is a valuable asset. That said, if he was worth 'whatever his is asking', SC would pay it. Nothing against Josh, I think he is a rad and necessary personality in the MTB world. However, is what it is.
  • + 1
 God save the Rat!
  • - 1
 Maybe he’ll show the cannondale team how to ride a bike properly?
  • - 1
 santa cruz just got a whole lot more specialized
  • + 2
 If you listen to the interview with Rob Roskopp about this, you'd know you were dead wrong.
  • - 1
 Well, that's a mistake if ever I've seen one. For Santa Cruz that is.
  • - 3
 Thank god for that. Now I don’t have to want an overpriced and overhyped bicycle.
  • + 5
 So you are confirming advertising and rider sponsorships work?
Below threshold threads are hidden

