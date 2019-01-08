RACING

Video: Josh Bryceland and Squad Form the Cannondale Sessions

Jan 8, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
The Ratboy had been rumored to be talking with Cannondale after parting ways with Santa Cruz and was then seen riding their new Habit recently. Today Cannondale has made the official announcement. Bryceland will lead a crew of riders consisting of Sam "Dave" Hockenhull, Max Nerurkar, and Sam Cofano. The four riders will be riding Cannondale's Habit and are currently on the alloy model.

bigquotesI wanted to start something new, fresh and unexpected.” said Bryceland. “This is a way to build something and give back to the next generation of riders.Josh Bryceland


With a strong team that's certainly gravity oriented, I would expect to see Cannondale ramping up development even more on that side of things following on the heels of the newly redesigned Habit but Cannondale isn't divulging anything for certain yet. With the Rat's storied history in World Cup racing, it only makes sense.

The riders recently spent some time filming in Spain, check out their fun-having edits below.

The Cannondale Sessions



Josh Bryceland


Max Nerurkar


Sam "Dave" Hockenhull


Sam Cofano


Cannondale Sessions

21 Comments

  • + 7
 this is exactly the vibe they need to bring on a new angle for a cannondale resurgence. looks like the bikes perfectly capable. I also wonder what it'd be like following josh on trails, with all his pedigree in world cup racing I'm sure he'd be gone in one or two corners.
  • + 5
 Glad Josh found a new gig, seems lots of energy and right in his current 'swim lane' currently. Cheers to that!
  • + 5
 I'd say the odds of this were about 50:01
  • + 4
 He's having fun on it, and that's all that matters. F*** melodrama. The carbon Habit is a nice frame.
  • + 5
 #makecannondalegreatagain
  • + 2
 Good video on Vital MTB too where the prospect of a new DH bike is mooted
  • + 1
 Glad to see this finally announced! Although this is anything but unexpected
  • + 0
 It may have been the worst kept secret this year, but it's pretty exciting I reckon
  • + 1
 I guess you could say the Rat's out of the bag...
  • + 1
 When are they showing us there dual shock frame?
  • + 1
 Hella sick, now we need volvo cannondale lol
  • + 2
 Is he still on 50to01?
  • + 1
 His group name is the Sessions? Cue "looks like a session" jokes
  • + 2
 Is volvo also involved?
  • + 1
 Looks like a (rad) session.
  • + 1
 The Ratty went to the Lefty company...
  • + 1
 Awwww yeah
  • + 1
 Bring back the JUDGE!
  • + 0
 Get ya rat out!!!
  • - 1
 I'd soil myself seeing Ratboy on a Lefty fork
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



