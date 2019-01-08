Video: Josh Bryceland and Squad Form the Cannondale Sessions

The Ratboy had been rumored to be talking with Cannondale after parting ways with Santa Cruz
and was then seen riding their new Habit recently
. Today Cannondale has made the official announcement. Bryceland will lead a crew of riders consisting of Sam "Dave" Hockenhull, Max Nerurkar, and Sam Cofano. The four riders will be riding Cannondale's Habit and are currently on the alloy model.
|I wanted to start something new, fresh and unexpected.” said Bryceland. “This is a way to build something and give back to the next generation of riders.—Josh Bryceland
With a strong team that's certainly gravity oriented, I would expect to see Cannondale ramping up development even more on that side of things following on the heels of the newly redesigned Habit
but Cannondale isn't divulging anything for certain yet. With the Rat's storied history in World Cup racing, it only makes sense.
The riders recently spent some time filming in Spain, check out their fun-having edits below.The Cannondale SessionsJosh BrycelandMax NerurkarSam "Dave" HockenhullSam CofanoCannondale Sessions
