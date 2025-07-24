Josh Bryceland’s Burgtec Bar Now Comes in 65mm & 80mm Rise

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec
The Rat has spoken (we think it was English; we think we understood). He wanted to add a couple more options to the range. When we originally added the 38mm bar to the range, we never thought we’d go double that plus a coupl’a Rat’s whiskers, but here we are. 65mm and 80mm were the request, and who are we to argue?
Designed to take whatever you dare throw at them, from race tracks to freeride comps, loamers or endless park laps.
Enjoy the increased maneuverability and feel more confident diving into the steeps. Ditch the spacers, slam the stem and hold on tight! Eyes open or shut, it’s your call.
Now available in 4 increments so you can fine-tune the ride: 38mm, 50mm, 65mm and 80mm.
Specs:
• Width: 800mm
• Rise Options: 38mm, 50mm, 65mm and 80mm
• Available in 35mm clamp only.
• Backsweep: 9°
• Upsweep: 5°
• Weight: 38mm Rise = 312g, 50mm Rise = 338g, 65mm Rise 373g, 80mm Rise = 378g
• Price: £84.99
For more information, click here
Loved meeting Josh and Mannon Carpenter back in the day, but couldn't understand 60% of what they said. I just nodded, smiled, and dropped in.
so headtube, stem spacers, bars basically do the same thing to reach.
Gwin says he lines up with the HA just to get close...
The problem with lining up exactly with the HA (forks) is that with almost all bars, they will be sweeping down, and that puts you at a disadvantage imo.
There are 2 planes you can match with you bars: The rise to the plane of the forks; or the back sweep to the plane of the ground ( no upsweep), flat, straight back.
Like most things in mtb (and life) you have to compromise...and the better compromise is to run the bars straight back.
I first got this from OG Joy of Bike.
It gives max control IMO.
...and here's a little secret:
DaBomb makes a 10⁰ upsweep bar...
This allows you to match the forks AND the ground with a 65⁰ HA .
forgot the chainstay length Sir.
Boooooo
they knew exactly what they were doing...
My past carbon bars were just a bit kinder to my hands in terms of buzz after multiple tech laps, but I definitely prefer the 76mm rise. I've got a 75mm Vibrocore I'm going to try as well.