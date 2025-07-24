Powered by Outside

Josh Bryceland’s Burgtec Bar Now Comes in 65mm & 80mm Rise

Jul 24, 2025
by Burgtec Limited  

PRESS RELEASE: Burgtec

The Rat has spoken (we think it was English; we think we understood). He wanted to add a couple more options to the range. When we originally added the 38mm bar to the range, we never thought we’d go double that plus a coupl’a Rat’s whiskers, but here we are. 65mm and 80mm were the request, and who are we to argue?

photo

Designed to take whatever you dare throw at them, from race tracks to freeride comps, loamers or endless park laps.

photo

Enjoy the increased maneuverability and feel more confident diving into the steeps. Ditch the spacers, slam the stem and hold on tight! Eyes open or shut, it’s your call.

photo

Now available in 4 increments so you can fine-tune the ride: 38mm, 50mm, 65mm and 80mm.

Specs:
• Width: 800mm
• Rise Options: 38mm, 50mm, 65mm and 80mm
• Available in 35mm clamp only.
• Backsweep: 9°
• Upsweep: 5°
• Weight: 38mm Rise = 312g, 50mm Rise = 338g, 65mm Rise 373g, 80mm Rise = 378g
• Price: £84.99

photo

For more information, click here.

51 Comments
  • 940
 “Ah jus pulld em out an theywer makk’d uhp eyewuslai ahhh thas fuhkin minn”
  • 110
 Thanx for translating that!

Loved meeting Josh and Mannon Carpenter back in the day, but couldn't understand 60% of what they said. I just nodded, smiled, and dropped in.
  • 690
 Constantly wondering if the influx of high-rise bars has tipped anyone in the frame-design industry off that their stacks are too low on the larger frames…
  • 310
 The stacks seem to be too low even on medium and small frames.
  • 173
 I’d rather have a high bar. That’s a lot cheaper than having to buy a new fork for a head tube that gives you a high stack
  • 1412
 Stack changes your geometry, shortens your reach, and you’re steering access. High-rise bars are the way to go.
  • 153
 @ceegeegee: many (most?) people run their bar rise roughly in the plane of the head tube

m.youtube.com/watch?v=TQN-i9Vk4XA

so headtube, stem spacers, bars basically do the same thing to reach.
  • 10
 @ceegeegee: So do you think they should put higher rise bars on larger frames? Just asking....
  • 32
 @jdejace: Of course, we've not talked about sweep, or rotating the bar. Additionally, you can go higher AND preserve reach by using a slightly longer stem.
  • 85
 That's only trail bikes though. On XC bikes, where an aggressively low riding posture matters for optimal power generation, stack is generally getting too tall. It's honestly a problem. I can barely get into an optimal riding position on my Epic Evo, despite having the stem slammed. And it's practically the same on all other XC bikes these days. That's why you see pro racers running ridiculous stems with like 17 degrees of negative rise.
  • 41
 @Muscovir: Wow! Great insights!
  • 30
 @kokofosho: Agree! I ride small and medium frames and have been running the 50mm version of these bars but have been wanting higher. Psyched for the 80mm.
  • 30
 @jdejace:
Gwin says he lines up with the HA just to get close...
The problem with lining up exactly with the HA (forks) is that with almost all bars, they will be sweeping down, and that puts you at a disadvantage imo.
There are 2 planes you can match with you bars: The rise to the plane of the forks; or the back sweep to the plane of the ground ( no upsweep), flat, straight back.
Like most things in mtb (and life) you have to compromise...and the better compromise is to run the bars straight back.
I first got this from OG Joy of Bike.
It gives max control IMO.

...and here's a little secret:
DaBomb makes a 10⁰ upsweep bar...
This allows you to match the forks AND the ground with a 65⁰ HA Wink .
  • 20
 @jdejace: roughly many, basically. Gwin, Gwin for Renthal, ODI for Gwin
  • 50
 First we had head angle, then reach, now the geo measurement of the moment is stack. (for good reason)
  • 40
 @succulentsausage: You
forgot the chainstay length Sir.
  • 10
 @jdejace: instead of spacers and stack height you run different rise bars, so it doesn’t change any of them
  • 10
 @BDKR: so I think you should put whatever rise you want on there just don’t use spacers
  • 248
 “35mm clamp only”
Boooooo
  • 144
 High rise 31.8 are veeeeerry flexy
  • 40
 @Linc: And there's bars like the One Ups or even the Fasst Flexx handlebars that consider that a feature!
  • 50
 @Linc: I've got a spank spoon rise 60 and i would say it's pretty stiff
  • 30
 Tag metals make a nice 50mm rise in 31.8.
  • 10
 @Bottlerocketeur: yes they are, I just replaced a spoon 60mm rise bar with a 50mm PNW range. You can feel the flex from the PNW bar and can see the wall thickness out at the grips is 1/3rd the thickness of the spoon bars.
  • 111
 OK Burgtec, you know what you have to do: paint one of those oldschool steel cruiser bmx bars black and slap your logos on it for April 1st and release an edit of Josh riding his newly released 400mm rise bars.
  • 20
 Haha was thinking the same, only 800 rise for pure ape hanger
  • 80
 High rise bars are legit. Back in 2019 I met a buddy riding 80 mm bars on a YT Tues and 65 on a Canyon Spectral. Becoming friends was defined by me laughing at him and thinking this was some kook shit, but he shredded I LOL'd him for a 6 months but he convinced me to just try it out, 80's on the DH bike and 50's on my trail bikes. I was immediately convinced. My bud is only average height and I'm a 6'5'' giant and everyone's different - I don't think its a one-size-fits solution, but if you haven't tried them you actually have no basis to say its can't work. Ya do have to adjust your stem & spacers but in my view, the higher rise - for us mortals - makes for less hunching on climbs and still very accurate front-weight & turning (if not better and more comfortable).
  • 130
 In Dakota's cart now
  • 10
 ROFL
  • 50
 Finally. Glad to see some high rise bars becoming a little more common now. This is great for us taller fellows. That low front end trend was garbage. Also awesome to see a good vid of Ratboy. Seems like I can't remember the last time I saw a good amount of content from him. Almost forgot how damn good he still is.
  • 70
 I've been running the hoder sky-high bars on my dh bike for awhile now. I see the industry is finally catching up.
  • 50
 Now that is how you make a product launch video.
  • 50
 Until they release a 31.8 version I’ll stick with my DMR Odub bars.
  • 20
 Video title: Josh Bryceland Riding HIGH

they knew exactly what they were doing...
  • 10
 i tried a 50mm bar recently, i found that cornering felt sketchy like loss of front end grip. put my 30mm back on after a couple rides
  • 21
 High quality ASMR from the pump and pop of those high pressure slick tires, such a calming sound. Whoosh whoof
  • 64
 Aaaaand one backsweep option. Thanks.
  • 50
 Yeah a 12 would have been nice.
  • 54
 Great to see more options. Shame 35mm only. Still waiting for a good 75mm+ carbon bar.
  • 20
 The Whisky Millhouse might be what you are looking for, although a bit more of a bikepacking bar i probably wouldnt put it on a DH bike
  • 20
 @hes-resting-in-some-shady-area: unfortunately not a viable solution for me - they rate it ASTM-3 = drops 2ft. I am 200lbs, faster than average and need the carbon bar for comfort on my park-duro bike more than my trail bike. I wouldn't put a bar rated for 2ft drops on my trail bike either though. The high rise carbon MTB bar remains elusive!
  • 20
 You might need a solid bar of carbon if you want 80mm rise with a 31.8 diameter weighing 200lbs at a bike park.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: whatever it takes :-) I doubt it though, 50mm Enve M9's aren't that thick and do fine. And the 75mm alloy tubing in the bars I've used isn't that thick either, carbon is pretty tough.
  • 41
 Not carbon but I’m 240 and half decent at riding and love the protaper 76. I’ve got 3 of them
  • 30
 @andrewfif: that's what I've got on the enduro currently. Good bar for sure. Seems the the Protapers were among the most compliant alloy bars in that Bikerumor test last year.

bikerumor.com/does-handlebar-compliance-make-a-difference-faction-bike-studio-blind-test

My past carbon bars were just a bit kinder to my hands in terms of buzz after multiple tech laps, but I definitely prefer the 76mm rise. I've got a 75mm Vibrocore I'm going to try as well.
  • 10
 @jdejace: nice I hope it’s sweet. I just run oury push ons for a few years and it’s a hard combo to beat. Good luck with the spank!
  • 10
 @jdejace: interesting that in that test how the four spank bars, with varying clamp diameters and rises, all tested nearly identical
  • 42
 It took a while, but you lost me at 35mm.
  • 10
 Yes Macc Bumps and Marple 🙌
  • 20
 Josh Norton
  • 10
 Diety has had 80x800mm 35mm high rise bars for a few years.







