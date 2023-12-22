Josh Bryceland Signs With Formula

Press Release: Formula
Formula is excited to announce that World Champion, World Cup winner, some-time Enduro-racer and full-time fun-haver Josh ‘Ratboy’ Bryceland will be riding their suspension and brakes.
After trying a set of Formula brakes on an e-moto bike, Josh slid into our DMs to ask if he could try our mountain bike suspension and brakes. How could we say no?
We sent Josh a Nero dual-crown fork
, Mod coil shock
and set of Cura 4 brakes
and, Josh being Josh, he decided to test the components at the most demanding race in the world: Red Bull Hardline.
Josh came away from the event seriously impressed with how the components performed and we were just as impressed with Josh’s attitude. After further testing with the Selva single-crown fork
and Cura brakes
we had an espresso or two and decided to make things a little more official.
|We’re really happy to have Josh on Formula. Not just because he’s a supremely talented rider and one of the legends of the sport but because he’s a great person to work with. There are always plenty of laughs when Josh is around. We love the way he throws himself into new experiences with enthusiasm - from racing events like Hardline to discovering the joys of fatherhood he always gives it his all. His next challenge is to become fluent in Italian hand gestures.—Sim Mainey, Formula communications manager
|I’ve always had the best products. Or at least I thought I did. Having tried the Formula products I’m now positive I’ve got the best suspension and brakes out there - they’re even better than pistachio gelato and that’s saying something.—Josh Bryceland, mountain bike legend
Josh will be using the full range of Formula suspension and braking products and is already testing some soon-to-be-announced products. More on those soon but in the meantime keep an eye on Formula and Josh’s social media:@rideformula@ratty_bryce
Thanks to Havok Bike Park for building fun trails for us to play and shoot on.@havokbikeparkwww.rideformula.com