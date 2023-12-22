Josh Bryceland Signs With Formula

We’re really happy to have Josh on Formula. Not just because he’s a supremely talented rider and one of the legends of the sport but because he’s a great person to work with. There are always plenty of laughs when Josh is around. We love the way he throws himself into new experiences with enthusiasm - from racing events like Hardline to discovering the joys of fatherhood he always gives it his all. His next challenge is to become fluent in Italian hand gestures. — Sim Mainey, Formula communications manager