Josh Bryceland Signs With Formula

Dec 22, 2023
by Formula  
Josh loves back wheel.
Loves back wheel. Partial to a bit of front wheel, too

Press Release: Formula

Formula is excited to announce that World Champion, World Cup winner, some-time Enduro-racer and full-time fun-haver Josh ‘Ratboy’ Bryceland will be riding their suspension and brakes.

After trying a set of Formula brakes on an e-moto bike, Josh slid into our DMs to ask if he could try our mountain bike suspension and brakes. How could we say no?

We sent Josh a Nero dual-crown fork, Mod coil shock and set of Cura 4 brakes and, Josh being Josh, he decided to test the components at the most demanding race in the world: Red Bull Hardline.

Josh came away from the event seriously impressed with how the components performed and we were just as impressed with Josh’s attitude. After further testing with the Selva single-crown fork and Cura brakes we had an espresso or two and decided to make things a little more official.

Josh portrait. What a handsome lad.
Handsome lad
Josh Bryceland and his Formula equipped Cannondale Jekyll
Josh and his Formula-equipped Cannondale Jekyll

bigquotesWe’re really happy to have Josh on Formula. Not just because he’s a supremely talented rider and one of the legends of the sport but because he’s a great person to work with. There are always plenty of laughs when Josh is around. We love the way he throws himself into new experiences with enthusiasm - from racing events like Hardline to discovering the joys of fatherhood he always gives it his all. His next challenge is to become fluent in Italian hand gestures.Sim Mainey, Formula communications manager

bigquotesI’ve always had the best products. Or at least I thought I did. Having tried the Formula products I’m now positive I’ve got the best suspension and brakes out there - they’re even better than pistachio gelato and that’s saying something.Josh Bryceland, mountain bike legend

Josh scrubbing jumps at Havok Bike Park
Loves scrubs. And dubs

Josh will be using the full range of Formula suspension and braking products and is already testing some soon-to-be-announced products. More on those soon but in the meantime keep an eye on Formula and Josh’s social media:

@rideformula
@ratty_bryce

Josh Bryceland s Cannondale Jekyll with Formula Selva S forks
Formula Selva S forks
Formula Cura 4 brakes with two-piece levers
Formula Cura 4 brakes with two-piece levers
Formula Mod shock
Formula Mod coil shock
Formula Cura 4 calipers
Formula Cura 4 calipers

Big booter
Big pulls as standard

Thanks to Havok Bike Park for building fun trails for us to play and shoot on.
@havokbikepark

www.rideformula.com



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Formula Josh Bryceland


Author Info:
rideformula avatar

Member since Jan 16, 2013
40 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
47558 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
44540 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
42254 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
40026 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
39862 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
36932 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
30010 views
RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024
28813 views

7 Comments
  • 5 0
 Formula stuff is good though. The brakes are mint and I'm keen to try the Mod shock.
  • 3 0
 soon back to the syndicate ?! Big Grin
  • 3 0
 best coil forks
  • 1 0
 Cool, always thought Formula deserves more attention. And that jump between the trees looks amazing (and scary).
  • 2 0
 I'm a Formula man too
  • 1 0
 Formula Bryceland = Faster cornering than Formula 1
  • 1 4
 Who?







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041890
Mobile Version of Website