Josh Bryceland Takes On Land Management Role, Asks Riders to Refrain From Reckless Building

Attention all Nab Quarry / Styperson Park users:



We have taken on the management of Breck Quarry and Styperson park. Our primary goal is to increase safety for all users and preserve the natural beauty of the area for the local community.



There will be some changes to the area and I regretfully inform the bikers we are going to remove the dirt jumps from southern boundary adjoining Long Lane. In future, all trails will be a safe distance from the footpath, and eventually separated by fencing, so there can be no startled walkers when bikes come flying down the path. Unfortunately, we nearly lost the site altogether due to the lack of respect showed by the young cyclists, who frequently leave litter and build dangerous features in the wrong areas.



Also, I would like to ask all users to refrain from building anymore jumps/ features from now on. If anything is to be built it will be by us, in an area that isn't currently inhabited by wildlife flora and fauna. We would also ask cyclist to refrain from using the Styperson side of the hill as there is a forest school operating on the land and they have their own concerns with the bikes around children.



The footpaths will be taken care of, equipped with bins and benches and resurfaced so they are good all year round. We want the area to continue to be enjoyed by all but in a safe and positive manner.



We really do plan to regenerate the area, by encouraging as much bio-diversity as possible, keeping bikes to set trails and managing the woodland for optimum health. We will need your help in doing this as we are spending as much time as we can in there but still getting some negative feedback from the Council. We understand this current situation can be dangerous and want to keep the bikes away from other users until these changes are in place.



In short:



Please do not build any new features



Please cyclists, stay away from the footpath and dirt jumps.



Do not enter Styperson as it is private with no right of way.



Walkers, be aware that kids on bikes can be fearless and unpredictable.



If you need to get in touch, please contact me directly by email: joshbryceland23@gmail.com

