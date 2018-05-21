INTERVIEWS

Josh Bryceland On The Downtime Podcast: The Story So Far

May 22, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Sven Martin

Josh Bryceland - The Story So Far
Words Chris Hall // Photos Sven Martin




There’s something special about Josh Bryceland. Ever since he arrived on the mountain bike scene he has brought something unique to the party. His laid-back attitude, incredible style, huge grin and unmistakable looks have proved infectious, and as a result, he’s earned a place in the hearts of many fans.

In the off-season of 2016, Josh announced that he would be leaving the downhill world cup behind, much to the shock and dismay of his followers. However, Josh wasn’t going away, in fact, anything but! 2017 saw a more enlightened Josh making forays into the Enduro World Series, Crankworx, and Fest Series, as well as being involved in multiple filming projects and creating more fresh content with the 50to01crew. All this meant we got to see more of that infectious grin than ever before.

Manizales Colombia Enduro World Series 2. Sven Martin

But how did we get here? Where did it all start? What really drove the decision to leave downhill, what’s next, and what does Josh think about the state of mountain biking today? These questions have been on my mind for some time, so when I got the opportunity to visit Josh on his houseboat, moored in a quiet marina on the outskirts of Manchester, I jumped at the chance.

Josh popped on the kettle and we sat down with a cup of tea (with hemp milk, of course) for a good old-fashioned chinwag. In a wide-ranging conversation and the most in-depth interview with Josh so far, we cover his childhood, riding with Peaty, sports psychology, winning the World Cup overall title, why he decided to quit downhill and plenty more. So grab a drink, sit back, relax and listen to the story of Ratboy’s journey so far.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Play, or on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/josh-bryceland/

