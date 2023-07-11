Video: Bad Acting & Good Riding as Josh Bryceland Trains For Hardline

Strap in with Josh Bryceland as he prepares for his 2023 race comeback.After only doing jibs for the last 5 years, Rat was paranoid he wouldn't have the strength to handle the e-bike on long stages. Couple that with recently becoming a father, and the dad bod creeping in, he knew he needed a fundamental change and had to get down to business 'Rocky style'. He enlisted the help of coach Scotty Inions. In his glory days, Scotty was the 118th hardest person from the small sleepy town of Biddulph in Staffordshire.Will Scotty's unorthodox approach give Rat the edge he needs for his racing comeback?