Video: Bad Acting & Good Riding as Josh Bryceland Trains For Hardline

Jul 11, 2023
by Burgtec Limited  

Strap in with Josh Bryceland as he prepares for his 2023 race comeback.

After only doing jibs for the last 5 years, Rat was paranoid he wouldn't have the strength to handle the e-bike on long stages. Couple that with recently becoming a father, and the dad bod creeping in, he knew he needed a fundamental change and had to get down to business 'Rocky style'. He enlisted the help of coach Scotty Inions. In his glory days, Scotty was the 118th hardest person from the small sleepy town of Biddulph in Staffordshire.

Will Scotty's unorthodox approach give Rat the edge he needs for his racing comeback?

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Josh Bender


Author Info:
burgtec-limited avatar

Member since Apr 10, 2014
18 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 6 0
 Always liked Ratboy
  • 5 0
 YES Bro!!! Good luck Josh, we’ll be rooting for ya lad!!
  • 3 0
 Judging by the weather in minute 6, that scene must have been filmed a week before the UK summer.
  • 3 0
 Drum n bass 4 ever
  • 1 0
 Training for hardline... Stay indoors Shut the front door and windows Put the kettle on Wait for the storms to pass
  • 1 0
 Scotty understands what the noises Josh makes signify!
  • 1 0
 Just hoping he's dropping into Hardline on that e-bike





