The Syndicate's Prototype DH Bars from Burgtec (& Something New from Josh Bryceland) - Jungle Show 2019

Burgtec Josh Bryceland 38 Special Bars

Ride Wide Josh Bryceland Details



Width 800mm

Rise 38mm

Back Sweep 9 degree back sweep

Up Sweep 5 degree upsweep

Bore 35mm only

Colour Black

Material 7075 alloy

Weight 345g

Price £69.99

Available Now



Ride Wide Carbon Enduro Details



Width 800mm

Rise 30mm

Back Sweep 9 degree back sweep

Up Sweep 5 degree upsweep

Bore 35mm

Colour Black

Material Carbon

Weight 235g

Price £134.99

Available Mid February



Burgtec 30mm Ride Wide DH Prototype

Greg Minnaar Signature Grip

Greg prefers a slight raised flange on the end of the grip. Greg prefers a slight raised flange on the end of the grip. The durometre is said to be around 12A. The durometre is said to be around 12A.

Here's a product that's flown under the radar a bit. Back in November Josh Bryceland released a pair of signature bars with Burgtec and we got a look at them today at the Jungle show.For his style of riding Josh was after something to raise his bars, and after testing various prototypes he finally narrowed it down to a 38mm rise. The initial material was going to be carbon but after getting to ride various alloy prototypes he just got more comfortable on the metal bars. The specs are largely the same as Burgtec's current Ride Wide range, it's just a little higher. Josh runs his at a full, uncut 800mm, in case you were wondering.Burgtec has also added a 30mm rise option to their Ride Wide Carbon Enduro bar offering.In other Burgtec bar news, we also saw a prototype 30mm rise DH bar bar that the Santa Cruz Syndicate team is going to be running this year. The team is in the process of testing it but we're expecting it to see it on their bikes at the first World Cup in Maribor in April. A beefed up version of the 30mm Carbon Enduro bar above, it has the same geometry and currently weighs 280g. Burgtec are targeting it to cost the same as well at £134.99.And finally in news-about-things-you-use-to-steer-your-bike, there's a new Greg Minnaar signature grip. Greg as helped the Burgtec guys develop the grip for the past 14 months and has now found a combination he's happy to put his name to. The grip is a single lock on with a tapered core and a 31.5mm diameter. It will be available in early March in 8 colours and will cost £19.99.