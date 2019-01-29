The Syndicate's Prototype DH Bars from Burgtec (& Something New from Josh Bryceland) - Jungle Show 2019

Burgtec Josh Bryceland 38 Special Bars
Here's a product that's flown under the radar a bit. Back in November Josh Bryceland released a pair of signature bars with Burgtec and we got a look at them today at the Jungle show.
For his style of riding Josh was after something to raise his bars, and after testing various prototypes he finally narrowed it down to a 38mm rise. The initial material was going to be carbon but after getting to ride various alloy prototypes he just got more comfortable on the metal bars. The specs are largely the same as Burgtec's current Ride Wide range, it's just a little higher. Josh runs his at a full, uncut 800mm, in case you were wondering.
Ride Wide Josh Bryceland Details
Width 800mm
Rise 38mm
Back Sweep 9 degree back sweep
Up Sweep 5 degree upsweep
Bore 35mm only
Colour Black
Material 7075 alloy
Weight 345g
Price £69.99
Available Now
Burgtec has also added a 30mm rise option to their Ride Wide Carbon Enduro bar offering.
Burgtec 30mm Ride Wide DH Prototype
Ride Wide Carbon Enduro Details
Width 800mm
Rise 30mm
Back Sweep 9 degree back sweep
Up Sweep 5 degree upsweep
Bore 35mm
Colour Black
Material Carbon
Weight 235g
Price £134.99
Available Mid February
In other Burgtec bar news, we also saw a prototype 30mm rise DH bar bar that the Santa Cruz Syndicate team is going to be running this year. The team is in the process of testing it but we're expecting it to see it on their bikes at the first World Cup in Maribor in April. A beefed up version of the 30mm Carbon Enduro bar above, it has the same geometry and currently weighs 280g. Burgtec are targeting it to cost the same as well at £134.99.Greg Minnaar Signature Grip
And finally in news-about-things-you-use-to-steer-your-bike, there's a new Greg Minnaar signature grip. Greg as helped the Burgtec guys develop the grip for the past 14 months and has now found a combination he's happy to put his name to. The grip is a single lock on with a tapered core and a 31.5mm diameter. It will be available in early March in 8 colours and will cost £19.99.
