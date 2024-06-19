Powered by Outside

Video: Creating Josh Bryceland's Perfect Fork

Jun 19, 2024
by Formula  

WORDS: Formula

This is the story of how we built Josh Bryceland his perfect fork.

We’ve been working with Josh for a while now, so we thought we’d ask him what his ideal fork would feel like. He told us that he wanted lots of traction and comfort at the beginning of the stroke, then to ramp up hard to soak up the hits.

We had ideas on how to achieve this. Armed with tools and a box of special parts, we met up with Josh to do some testing on his home trails in the north of England.

Here’s how we got on…


photo
photo

photo

photo
Josh s custom Compression Tuning System valve going in.


Posted In:
Videos Formula Josh Bryceland


Author Info:
rideformula avatar

Member since Jan 16, 2013
44 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
106170 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
60759 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
49400 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
44513 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
43681 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
39494 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
33314 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
32110 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Which type of the fork is Josh riding here? S or R?
  • 1 0
 where dem jumps
  • 1 0
 no dig no ride







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039179
Mobile Version of Website