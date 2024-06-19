Video: Creating Josh Bryceland's Perfect Fork

WORDS: Formula

This is the story of how we built Josh Bryceland his perfect fork.We’ve been working with Josh for a while now, so we thought we’d ask him what his ideal fork would feel like. He told us that he wanted lots of traction and comfort at the beginning of the stroke, then to ramp up hard to soak up the hits.We had ideas on how to achieve this. Armed with tools and a box of special parts, we met up with Josh to do some testing on his home trails in the north of England.Here’s how we got on…