Josh Carlson Parts Ways with the Giant Factory Team After 12 Years

The time has come to say goodbye to my @giantfactoryoffroadteam after 12 years. It has been an epic journey from the first North American Enduro series in 2012, the first ever Enduro World Series race in 2013 and now at the final E-Enduro World Cup of 2023. This team has meant a lot to me over the years and I’m proud of what we have achieved, developed and enjoyed.



This isn’t a retirement post and more details on my future plans will come later in the year.



For now, we’ll enjoy the last race with my GFORT team and send the season off on a high. — Josh Carlson