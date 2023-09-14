Josh Carlson Parts Ways with the Giant Factory Team After 12 Years

Sep 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Josh Carlson has announced that after 12 years with the Giant Factory team, this weekend's Enduro racing in Châtel will be his last.

After first joining the team in 2012 and seeing through the 10-year legacy of the EWS Josh Carlson has revealed that he will no longer be riding with the Giant team. In his announcement post, Josh states that he is not retiring and more news about his future plans will be revealed later this year.

bigquotesThe time has come to say goodbye to my @giantfactoryoffroadteam after 12 years. It has been an epic journey from the first North American Enduro series in 2012, the first ever Enduro World Series race in 2013 and now at the final E-Enduro World Cup of 2023. This team has meant a lot to me over the years and I’m proud of what we have achieved, developed and enjoyed.

This isn’t a retirement post and more details on my future plans will come later in the year.

For now, we’ll enjoy the last race with my GFORT team and send the season off on a high. Josh Carlson


