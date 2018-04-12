Trail Bike Hero Dirt Shredding - Video





Josh Gibb lives in Seattle and attends the University of Washington studying mechanical engineering. Seasoned on GHY's Bermsled trail, Josh developed his skills and gained his knack for scrubbing, pumping, and being smooth. Now, he races everything from DH to Enduro, Slalom to Pumptrack.





This year, Josh is riding for Norco Bikes and digging their Sight and Range 29er, fully equipped with FSA components and wheels and DVO suspension.





