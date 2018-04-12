VIDEOS

Trail Bike Hero Dirt Shredding - Video

Apr 11, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
Josh Gibb Full Speed Ahead

by FSA-MTB
Views: 772    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Josh Gibb lives in Seattle and attends the University of Washington studying mechanical engineering. Seasoned on GHY's Bermsled trail, Josh developed his skills and gained his knack for scrubbing, pumping, and being smooth. Now, he races everything from DH to Enduro, Slalom to Pumptrack.

This year, Josh is riding for Norco Bikes and digging their Sight and Range 29er, fully equipped with FSA components and wheels and DVO suspension.

Fresh off a big win at the season-opening race at Beacon Hill last weekend in Spokane, WA, Josh looks ahead to this weekend's ProGRT race at Dry Hill in Port Angeles, WA.

Video: @vincesmith

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Eeeeeveryone's an engineer....
  • + 1
 What Bike is that?
  • + 1
 Norco - I would guess Range?
  • + 1
 maybe even a Sight. Nice looking bike tho.

