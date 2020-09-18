Video: Josh Gibb Rides a Colourful Pumptrack in 'Under The Lights'

Sep 18, 2020
by FSA-MTB  

In June 1967, the 24 hours of Le Mans, one of the most iconic races in the world was won by American race drivers Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt in a Ford GT40 built at Carroll Shelby’s shop in Venice, California led by legendary fabricator/engineer Phil Remington and his amazing crew. It is the only time in the history of the 24 hours of Le Mans that an American built car with American drivers has won the race.

After the race was over, in victory lane, for the first time in the history of all sports Dan Gurney popped the bottle of champagne and sprayed it all over the crowd. The crowd was shocked but the tradition had been established on that great day. This bike is a tribute to the amazing talent of the men who built, crewed and drove that car to victory in June 1967.

Daylight Cycles makes their frames in Camarillo, CA and like the legendary GT40 that was built in Venice, CA. The bike is designed and built in the USA. Collaboration between Daylight Cycles and FSA put American NorthWest hotshot Josh Gibb in the pilot seat of this 19 pound pump track missile. Come check out the FSA Booth at Sea Otter Play for more American racing themed action and product!

Josh's Daylight Timeline Build:
2020 Daylight Cycles Timeline frame with custom 1967 GT40 tribute paint
Fork: DVO Diamond Lowered to 80MM custom by Ronnie Dilan
Wheels: Tor Carbon 26 laced to Oynx Hubs
Bars: FSA 40mm rise Gradient with custom paint.
Stem: FSA Gradient with custom paint.
Seatpost: FSA SL-K carbon
Cranks: FSA Gradient Custom paint
Pedals: HT
Tires: Vittoria Tattoo Light 26x2.3
Brakes: Magura MT8 Freedom Graphics
Seat: Smanie
Grips: Sensus
Headset: FSA

Credits:
Video: Tyler Deschaine @tylerdeschaine
Photos: Riley Seebeck @flowphoto_co
Rider: Josh Gibb @joshgibb77
Daylight Cycles: @daylightcycles
Full Speed Ahead: @fsa_mtb

