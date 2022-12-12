Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz

Dec 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023.

bigquotesA look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose Josh Lewis


We haven't heard yet what Josh's sponsorship plans are for the future, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Josh Lewis


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
66925 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
61418 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
59748 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
57404 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
55063 views
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
53262 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
53071 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
49813 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Definitely has a place in the industry and helps to bring 'fun' to things but I can imagine hard for SC to keep paying someone for essentially doing skids along logs and 360's in the woods.
  • 2 0
 Loosedog has found his place in this world, and it's beautiful. Charged to see what he brings with his new path!
  • 2 0
 What an absolute geeza. Skills to pay the bills!
  • 6 0
 I'm with whatever he said.
  • 1 0
 Steezy as F'#k, such a sick rider. Odds on joining Rat and the Canon of Waves crew!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008523
Mobile Version of Website