Josh Lewis Signs with SCOR

Bikes bring me so much joy and I love sharing that feeling with others through my riding and videos, SCOR has shown me so much support already in helping me do the best version of me and I am so grateful that I have landed here... I have been made to feel a valued part of the family from the start. It’s the change that I needed and I cannot wait to get going and enjoy the process on these SCOR machines equipped with Marzocchi suspension and Deity components.



It’s that feeling you get, when you learn something new on your bike, that gets me hooked... My goal is to just keep progressing myself where ever I can and hopefully inspire others to do the same.



I’m chuffed to be riding for SCOR as we both share the same passion – having fun by playing on our bikes, and getting creative on the trails. I’m really looking forward to capturing the adventures and spreading the joy that bikes bring us. — Josh Lewis