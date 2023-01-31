Josh Lewis Signs with SCOR

Jan 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

SCOR has announced that it has signed Josh Lewis after he left Santa Cruz at the end of last year following many years with the brand. Josh Lewis will now be riding for SCOR and it looks like Josh will also be on Marzocchi suspension and Deity components.

bigquotesWe’re really excited to have Josh joining the SCOR crew. Getting him onboard was a no-brainer for us, his vision and riding style perfectly fit with what SCOR is all about – creativity, play and just having fun on your bike. Josh visited us in Switzerland recently and left with his new bikes, some big plans and an even bigger smile, we can’t wait to see what he does next. Lisa Wolf, SCOR PR manager

bigquotesBikes bring me so much joy and I love sharing that feeling with others through my riding and videos, SCOR has shown me so much support already in helping me do the best version of me and I am so grateful that I have landed here... I have been made to feel a valued part of the family from the start. It’s the change that I needed and I cannot wait to get going and enjoy the process on these SCOR machines equipped with Marzocchi suspension and Deity components.

It’s that feeling you get, when you learn something new on your bike, that gets me hooked... My goal is to just keep progressing myself where ever I can and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

I’m chuffed to be riding for SCOR as we both share the same passion – having fun by playing on our bikes, and getting creative on the trails. I’m really looking forward to capturing the adventures and spreading the joy that bikes bring us. Josh Lewis


8 Comments

