Joshua Dubau Injures Elbow After XCC Crash at the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Joshua Dubau will not race in the second round of the XCO World Cup after dislocating and fracturing his elbow.The Decathlon Ford Racing Team announced on social media that after being taken to hospital following a crash in Saturday's XCC Short Track race, Joshua Dubau was found to have dislocated his elbow and "a fracture of the radial head." Dubau will not be in the second XCO race of the season and will be flying home on Monday for further tests. Currently, the team does not know when he will return to racing.We wish Joshua all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.