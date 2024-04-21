Joshua Dubau Injures Elbow After XCC Crash at the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Joshua Dubau maintained a solid pace for a front row finish.

Joshua Dubau will not race in the second round of the XCO World Cup after dislocating and fracturing his elbow.

The Decathlon Ford Racing Team announced on social media that after being taken to hospital following a crash in Saturday's XCC Short Track race, Joshua Dubau was found to have dislocated his elbow and "a fracture of the radial head." Dubau will not be in the second XCO race of the season and will be flying home on Monday for further tests. Currently, the team does not know when he will return to racing.

bigquotesFollowing his crash during the XCC World Cup in Araxa, examinations revealed that Joshua Dubau was suffering from "a dislocation of the elbow, which was completely reduced in hospital, and a fracture of the radial head", according to the Decathlon Ford team's medical staff. He will be repatriated on Monday and will undergo further tests on his return in order to establish a new assessment. The period of his unavailability will be announced at a later date. Decathlon Ford Racing Team


We wish Joshua all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

