JP Maffret – Welcome to The Rise – Video

May 11, 2017 at 20:00
May 11, 2017
by The Rise  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


You read that right; another dope rider joins our family. Today, The Rise is really proud to welcome JP Maffret—a badass young shredder from Alberta giving zero f*cks about trying to fit in. JP Maffret is that dude that likes to keep it simple and feels at home in any environment, feeding off metal music to ride and destroy anything you put in front of him. You probably remember JP's latest videos like Ride Everyday and his Split Part with Matt Macduff in Keep it Real. The dude can shred and there's no doubt about that!

Last year, JP was involved in a car accident which left him with severe whiplash, forcing him to stay off the bike for most of the year. He's still recovering from it and is getting better every day, and luckily he had already started stacking clips before the accident. For his welcome video, he stayed in the streets and did his thing like a boss, but the great thing about JP is that he can ride everything with ease, and he's always down to shred any type of terrain. Peep the video above and read a quick interview. Stay tuned for JP's bike check dropping next week.


MENTIONS: @the-rise
Must Read This Week
Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video
260299 views
2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos
71746 views
Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess – Bike Check
67302 views
Bike Cop Hits 60ft Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
66271 views
Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch
58348 views
The Syncronicles II, The Ramp – Video
51780 views
Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017
50894 views
Scott Spark 900 - Review
42765 views






4 Comments

  • + 1
 Wow I've ridden at pretty much every Edmonton spot here. Very cool to see it from a different angle rather than a trials one. tup
  • + 1
 This reminds me of fixie videos from 2010. Maybe it's just the brakeless thing.
  • + 1
 That was cool, a tad bonedeth
  • + 1
 yeah JP!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024652
Mobile Version of Website