JP Maffret – Welcome to The Rise – Video

You read that right; another dope rider joins our family. Today, The Rise is really proud to welcome JP Maffret—a badass young shredder from Alberta giving zero f*cks about trying to fit in. JP Maffret is that dude that likes to keep it simple and feels at home in any environment, feeding off metal music to ride and destroy anything you put in front of him. You probably remember JP's latest videos like Ride Everyday
and his Split Part with Matt Macduff in Keep it Real. The dude can shred and there's no doubt about that!
Last year, JP was involved in a car accident which left him with severe whiplash, forcing him to stay off the bike for most of the year. He's still recovering from it and is getting better every day, and luckily he had already started stacking clips before the accident. For his welcome video, he stayed in the streets and did his thing like a boss, but the great thing about JP is that he can ride everything with ease, and he's always down to shred any type of terrain. Peep the video above and read a quick interview
. Stay tuned for JP's bike check dropping next week.
