Jérôme Clementz: Masterplan Episode 2, The Season Begins - Video



After following Jérôme's off season training, now it's time for racing! Follow Jérôme through the first four rounds of the Enduro World Series, where the world-class level enduro riders are competing and see how he has managed the challenges so far. For Jérôme, adjusting his training depending on the race completed is essential, and we discover how he is analyzing his results and he explains what he wants to change to improve at each event.



After an intense racing program, Jérôme wanted to enjoy some riding in the Alps. With the ski resort open in June, he and his buddies go for a fun road trip in the Alps.



Last but not least, Jérôme gives his thoughts on wheels size and attends the "mini bike" race at Crankworx Les Gets.

