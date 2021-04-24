Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB

Warning: Spoilers below.
The results of the judged portion of the X Games Real Mountain Bike video competition were announced today in an hour-long segment aired on ABC after last week's release of six edits
from DJ Brandt, Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik, and Cam Zink.
The results are as follows:
1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Brage Vestavik
3. Cam Zink
Congratulations to Brandon, Brage, and Cam. Also, don't miss the other edits from Vero Sandler
, Danny MacAskill
, and DJ Brandt
.
|What does it take to win X Games gold in Real Mountain Bike? For the six athletes competing in the inaugural: it’s the power of the massive step down. Taking home the inaugural gold medal in Real Mountain Bike is Canada’s Brandon Semenuk, followed by the biking Viking, Brage Vestavik, in the silver medal slot, and veteran freeride royalty Cam Zink in the bronze medal position.
All six athletes threw down in true MTB freeride fashion, but there was no getting around the collective step down power of Semenuk, Vestavik and Zink. For Semenuk, it was the corked barspin 720. For Vestavik, it was the Norwegian gap of death. And for Zink, it was the world’s heaviest backflip roof drop.—X Games
While the first part of the competition is settled, voting is still open for the fan favorite portion of the competition until the night of April 25 at xgames.com
.
At least he’s the front runner for the 2021 Pinkbike video of the year...
But...we have to consider X games, it's style, and it's risk / reward judging system in competition. Let's look at these videos, and the tricks within them like contest runs, who would win in that format? Semenuk. Let's look at the film / editing quality like a run, who would win that? Probably Semenuk.
Brandon is the Garret Reynolds of MTB.
Brag's was my favorite, hands down. But at the end of the day, it's X games. If this was a Pinkbike's real Mtb video contest. I think we would see a totally different outcome, so lets see that!!!
EDIT: Brandons video was expected. Brages was surprising and creative and those are qualities that should be rewarded (and I think it will be in the peoples vote).
