Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB

Apr 24, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Warning: Spoilers below.

The results of the judged portion of the X Games Real Mountain Bike video competition were announced today in an hour-long segment aired on ABC after last week's release of six edits from DJ Brandt, Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik, and Cam Zink.

The results are as follows:

1. Brandon Semenuk
2. Brage Vestavik
3. Cam Zink

Congratulations to Brandon, Brage, and Cam. Also, don't miss the other edits from Vero Sandler, Danny MacAskill, and DJ Brandt.

bigquotesWhat does it take to win X Games gold in Real Mountain Bike? For the six athletes competing in the inaugural: it’s the power of the massive step down. Taking home the inaugural gold medal in Real Mountain Bike is Canada’s Brandon Semenuk, followed by the biking Viking, Brage Vestavik, in the silver medal slot, and veteran freeride royalty Cam Zink in the bronze medal position.

All six athletes threw down in true MTB freeride fashion, but there was no getting around the collective step down power of Semenuk, Vestavik and Zink. For Semenuk, it was the corked barspin 720. For Vestavik, it was the Norwegian gap of death. And for Zink, it was the world’s heaviest backflip roof drop.X Games

While the first part of the competition is settled, voting is still open for the fan favorite portion of the competition until the night of April 25 at xgames.com.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Brage Vestavik Brandon Semenuk Cam Zink Danny Macaskill Dj Brandt Vero Sandler X Games X Games Real MTB 2021


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
86806 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
62946 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
57115 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
55120 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
52947 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
52777 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
51333 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
51309 views

39 Comments

  • 87 8
 Brage got robbed
  • 16 10
 His edit was so raw in a good way. It shoulda won. Semenuk is semenuk. It's so good, but robotic and perfect. These results are crap
  • 11 1
 At least he got beaten by Semenuk. These two were in a league of their own here.
  • 2 3
 x games proving that they're nearly as in tune with mtb culture as nbc is with it's coverage of rampage. It's fucking embarrassing!
  • 2 0
 Oh shit! wait.... maybe x games understand that a clear winner being robbed generates more buzz than the obvious winner winning.... fuck.... illuminati.... Or maybe I'm reading too much into it....
  • 25 1
 The problem with Brandon’s edit is that he’s been so far ahead for so long that people watch it and are just like “oppo 720 bar on huge step down? Meh” The video game combos are just the norm for him now.
  • 3 0
 Wasn’t oppo but still, it’s a shame to get penalized because you’re so good.
  • 17 0
 I’m dead inside and I’m still gutted for this result. A win would have meant so much to Brage’s career.

At least he’s the front runner for the 2021 Pinkbike video of the year...
  • 2 0
 It's just a shame he sacrificed video and cinematic quality. He easily would've won. Because X games is known to pick the best *film*, not necessarily the best *riding*. But absolutely top video for pinkbike as consolation!
  • 3 1
 I completely understand where you are coming from Brian. Sadness is real, Brage's edit reminded me of New World Disorder.

But...we have to consider X games, it's style, and it's risk / reward judging system in competition. Let's look at these videos, and the tricks within them like contest runs, who would win in that format? Semenuk. Let's look at the film / editing quality like a run, who would win that? Probably Semenuk.

Brandon is the Garret Reynolds of MTB.

Brag's was my favorite, hands down. But at the end of the day, it's X games. If this was a Pinkbike's real Mtb video contest. I think we would see a totally different outcome, so lets see that!!!
  • 18 1
 Robbed Brage got
  • 13 0
 Rob got braged
  • 11 2
 Semenuk one was great but it was also sort of generic as well. Brage was way doper
  • 13 4
 Brage got robbed Frown
  • 5 1
 The point that swayed my vote to Brage was the rawness of the edit. Brandons was unbelievable technical and the cinematography second to none. But the features were perfectly manicured many of which could have been ridden on a bmx. Zinks and Brages were more “real mtb” for me.
  • 9 3
 Brage got robbed
  • 14 9
 Brandon got what he should have, the win. Congrats King.
  • 4 5
 Absolutely right, brages was absolutely nuts no doubt. But the cinematic quality wasn't there.
  • 5 1
 I think they were all brilliant!! And I think the People's vote should be respected as much as the Judges vote.
  • 6 0
 Grage rot bobbed
  • 1 0
 Judges? No punctuations to show up ? If it was a competition we should know from top to bottom and how close were each one from each other... this looked to me more to a youtuber verdict ( sorry McCaul nothing against you..) but damn if these are the X-Games should be top notch the whole thing... as the athletes and filmmakers delivered...
  • 1 0
 The people voted 5 times more for Brage but he has the wrong name and missed out. I guess that as the public has made their statement, the opinion of a couple of judges kinda doesnt really matter. I voted for zink, best tune and he did his stock enormous drop with a spin. Brage was my 2nd choice as it seemed so authentic, raw, insane and what the sport should be getting back too over the smoother out stuff.
  • 4 0
 Wow, Brage should've won... Brage Got Robbed. Mind Blown>
  • 4 1
 Stoked to see Cam’s edit getting recognized, he threw down!
  • 6 7
 Tough call between Brage and Brandon for me. I can see how a "normie" mtb crowd would rate Brages riding as more spectacular because everything is rowdy and somewhat out of control. The technical level of Brandons riding is higher and I think I enjoyed it more because of the song choice. The problem he has though is that he makes it all look too easy and effortless. A normal mountainbiker without a clue of even how to catch some air probably wouldnt recognize the risks and difficulties involved because of this I think.

EDIT: Brandons video was expected. Brages was surprising and creative and those are qualities that should be rewarded (and I think it will be in the peoples vote).
  • 1 1
 Why are you getting downvoted? lol
  • 4 0
 ________ was robbed.
  • 1 0
 ^Norbs
  • 3 0
 Results aside, Brage's massive drop is still living rent free in my head
  • 1 0
 Good result... Top two are interchangeable in my mind, both mind blowing in their own right. Preferred Brages edit since baby I like it raw... Shimmy shimmy ya.
  • 7 5
 semenuk segement was about as appealing as the Photo of the year....
  • 2 0
 Well that was unexpected.
  • 2 0
 Vero deserved a medal. Her shit ripped.
  • 2 0
 Semenuk almost cracked a smile when he recieved the trophy. Almost.
  • 1 0
 sScrew off with that, 'it's so raw!' Best riding = winner. Semenuk by a landslide.
  • 4 2
 What a load of s$£t.
  • 1 0
 I’m downvoting the judges .
  • 1 0
 Brage got Norbed
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008552
Mobile Version of Website