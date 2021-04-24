Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB

What does it take to win X Games gold in Real Mountain Bike? For the six athletes competing in the inaugural: it’s the power of the massive step down. Taking home the inaugural gold medal in Real Mountain Bike is Canada’s Brandon Semenuk, followed by the biking Viking, Brage Vestavik, in the silver medal slot, and veteran freeride royalty Cam Zink in the bronze medal position.



All six athletes threw down in true MTB freeride fashion, but there was no getting around the collective step down power of Semenuk, Vestavik and Zink. For Semenuk, it was the corked barspin 720. For Vestavik, it was the Norwegian gap of death. And for Zink, it was the world’s heaviest backflip roof drop. — X Games