Juin's 6 Piston Semi-Hydraulic Brakes - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

The Taipei Cycle Show is known for fielding some of the more unique products that are coming to market, and this year has proven to be no exception. In a field of cool and unusual offerings, some little gems still stand out, whether they're particularly clever or just outright unusual. This GTP-6 brake falls more in to that latter category, with a combination of features that is truly unlike anything else.
Juin is a Chinese manufacturer known for their colorful and budget-friendly brake offerings. The GTP-6 may cast a fairly typical shadow, but it's anything but. These are 6 piston brakes, and though the caliper itself is hydraulically driven, the brake is mechanically actuated. The calipers use mineral oil, and weigh 158 grams apiece.
There are a few mechanically-actuated hydraulic brakes out there, such as the Yokozuna Ultimo and TRP Hy-Rd, but neither is squarely positioned at the mountain bike market.
Honestly it's a bit hard to tell if the Juin brakes are either, as the tagline "it's about control not power" sends a bit of a mixed message - I tend to prefer to have both if given the option. Shade aside, I understand what they're going for here, and it's cool to see a novel approach.
Typically, there are some endemic drawbacks to the tightly enclosed hydraulic system used in brakes like this, namely in the form of heat buildup. As descents get heavier and longer, there's nowhere for the heated fluid to go and no thermal chain up the hose to draw heat away, which can lead to more heat buildup and fade.
Clearly we haven't tested these yet, so consider this all through a speculative lens. I'd be keen to give this system a try though, as there's something charming about the analog nature of a cable brake, though I can't say I ever complain about the newfangled ways of today's amazing hydraulic brakes. If you do decide to try something like these, remember to use compressionless housing, and to constantly tell your friends about how much better your cable brakes are and how you're never going back to fluids.
If anything, it's an excuse to dig out those old levers in your parts bin.
Though Juin doesn't have a direct sales website, you can find out more information and buy a set on a few online shops such as this one
. They retail for about 390 Euro per pair, depending on color and market.
The main difference is indeed the much lower friction in the fluid vs the cable.