Juin's 6 Piston Semi-Hydraulic Brakes - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 6, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
One of these things is not like the others.

The Taipei Cycle Show is known for fielding some of the more unique products that are coming to market, and this year has proven to be no exception. In a field of cool and unusual offerings, some little gems still stand out, whether they're particularly clever or just outright unusual. This GTP-6 brake falls more in to that latter category, with a combination of features that is truly unlike anything else.

photo

Juin is a Chinese manufacturer known for their colorful and budget-friendly brake offerings. The GTP-6 may cast a fairly typical shadow, but it's anything but. These are 6 piston brakes, and though the caliper itself is hydraulically driven, the brake is mechanically actuated. The calipers use mineral oil, and weigh 158 grams apiece.

There are a few mechanically-actuated hydraulic brakes out there, such as the Yokozuna Ultimo and TRP Hy-Rd, but neither is squarely positioned at the mountain bike market.

photo

Honestly it's a bit hard to tell if the Juin brakes are either, as the tagline "it's about control not power" sends a bit of a mixed message - I tend to prefer to have both if given the option. Shade aside, I understand what they're going for here, and it's cool to see a novel approach.

photo

Typically, there are some endemic drawbacks to the tightly enclosed hydraulic system used in brakes like this, namely in the form of heat buildup. As descents get heavier and longer, there's nowhere for the heated fluid to go and no thermal chain up the hose to draw heat away, which can lead to more heat buildup and fade.

photo
photo

Clearly we haven't tested these yet, so consider this all through a speculative lens. I'd be keen to give this system a try though, as there's something charming about the analog nature of a cable brake, though I can't say I ever complain about the newfangled ways of today's amazing hydraulic brakes. If you do decide to try something like these, remember to use compressionless housing, and to constantly tell your friends about how much better your cable brakes are and how you're never going back to fluids.

photo

If anything, it's an excuse to dig out those old levers in your parts bin.

Though Juin doesn't have a direct sales website, you can find out more information and buy a set on a few online shops such as this one. They retail for about 390 Euro per pair, depending on color and market.

39 Comments
  • 13 1
 Add an electronic actuator and you have e-brakes. Which brand does it first?
  • 10 6
 While I feel the majority of pinkbike's incel keyboard warriors would disagree with this, I would really like to see wireless brakes. haha.
  • 7 1
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Blake already made some Smile
  • 4 0
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Lots of them on the marker, all hydraulic brakes are wireless Smile
  • 2 0
 This is it. Wireless brakes.
  • 2 0
 @betsie: Well, I was talking about a more developped product like the AXS dropper/derailler not a college project. loll But it's still a good start.
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: that's funny, Dave Chappelle would be proud.
  • 1 0
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: you're right, I'd like to see, not to use.
  • 2 0
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: what problem do they solve?
  • 1 0
 @Jer3myF: For example no/less bleeding, easy swap and ... 2 extra batteries Smile Would love to run out of power mid-run Big Grin
  • 9 2
 Correct me if I am wrong, but isn't one of the biggest advantages of hydraulic brakes that there is actually less friction in the hose, which leads to a better braking feel?
  • 4 1
 That's probably more related to the fact that you can't compress the fluid. Whereas a cable can stretch.
  • 2 0
 I had a much bigger gripe with the maintenance and cable stretch adjustments of those brakes than I did with the friction associated with the design.
  • 1 1
 @Canadmos: The fluid is nearly incompressible, yes. However the hoses can stretch. Standard hoses are not dramatically stiffer than brake cables in tension.

The main difference is indeed the much lower friction in the fluid vs the cable.
  • 7 0
 At $425 it would be hard to pick that over a conventional hydraulic system. If it was dirt cheap it would be fun to try but that’s getting into Dominion pricing.
  • 6 2
 Srams gonna need 10 pistons before they get close to my TRPs
  • 4 0
 This reminds me of the razor wars where companies like Gillette kept adding more every year.
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: www.theonion.com/f*ck-everything-were-doing-five-blades-1819584036
  • 1 0
 don't trp have a cable/hydraulic drop bar brake thing? never ridden one
  • 3 0
 Would actually be a potentially good calliper for the slope style crowd to pair with a gyro.
  • 3 0
 That logo looks vaguely familiar, almost juicy.
  • 6 0
 I can still recall the sound of the brake that shell not be named
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: no need for a bell to alert bears or hikers with those howling stoppers
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: gobble gobble gobble
  • 3 0
 Opens the doors and minds to more widespread headset cable routing.
  • 3 0
 Probably the opposite. The big push for headset/aero routing for road bikes is also partially responsible the hydro disc and electronic shifting push. You simply can’t get good, low friction cable actuation with the majority of headset routing. The cable actuated bikes with headset routing have sluggish shifting and a lot of brake lever friction.
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: I was postulating that it would reduce the problems with having to open/bleed the brakes when front end changes are made, but you make a good point on how the hydro systems allow for more bends.
  • 2 0
 This falls under the mantra: "Just because you can make it, doesn't mean you should".
  • 3 1
 They will go down a treat on the Wheelie Kids bikes.
  • 3 1
 the parts bin ? more like the parts room ; )
  • 1 0
 Gott in Himmel - will it never end? Back to the workshop to invent an 8 piston caliper before dinnertime
  • 1 0
 good for DJ an touring etc but MTB? nah
  • 2 0
 Hope did it better
  • 2 1
 Hayes did it first?
  • 2 0
 Rock Shox did it first.
  • 2 0
 those look super cheap
  • 1 0
 hmm I dunno man, it only has six pistons and all it does is brake?
  • 1 0
 Do they come with ABS?
  • 2 0
 Nope. I don't come with abs either.







