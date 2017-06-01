VIDEOS

Juliana Strega – The Best Launch Video This Year

Jun 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

People fear what they don’t understand. A 170mm travel trail bike aimed purely at women? Are they mad? Burn them! Drown it!

The Strega is for those who fly in the face of the naysayers. The riders who blaze a trail that others will follow. Mountain biking is their means to get far from the masses, and the Strega is as far out as it gets.



A Film by Cut Media
Thanks to: Mugdock Country Cycles, Mugdock Country Park, Celtic Fire, Riders of the Storm, Aonghas Chalmers and all of the Cut Media crew.
Cast: Anka Martin, Kirsty McWilliam, Hannah Young, Sarah MacInnes, Thomas MacKinnon, Pete Scullion, Paul Smail, Kevin Tawse, Bernard Plaisted, David McNicol, David Keenan, Jim McLarnon, Scott Davidson

Song: ‘Deliverance’ performed by The Mission.
Published by Universal Music Publishing, Courtesy of Mercury Records

10 Comments

  • + 7
 Disclaimer - Do not submerge bicycle as advertised as this voids any warranty.
  • + 6
 Floating on water was a nice touch!
  • + 5
 Floats on water = weights the same as a duck = witch

m.youtube.com/watch?v=yp_l5ntikaU
  • + 2
 must weigh the same as a duck...
  • + 2
 @chantalfelten: She turned me into a newt! ............I got better
  • + 1
 Great video! I still don't know what makes a girls bike, a girls bike...
  • + 1
 colorways and marketing
  • + 1
 Bike looks a lot like a nomad
  • + 2
 Pinning!
  • + 1
 Chicks - hmmm - clearly all witches

