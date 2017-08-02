July 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Watch enough slopestyle / dirt jumping videos and after a while they can all start to blur together, becoming a repetitive montage of flips and spins, lips and landings. That is, unless you're talking about something from Brandon Semenuk. July saw the release of version 3.0 of his RAW 100 series, another installment of mindblowing mountain bike trickery.



Semenuk remains the king of style – his movements appear effortless, no matter how difficult the maneuver, and every motion is controlled and calculated, a lesson in bike handling wizardry. Even just the first two seconds of the video are ridiculous - I still can't wrap my mind around how he can make that berm manual to rear wheel flick / scrub look so easy. Semenuk is currently at the top of his game, and it's inspiring to witness the master in action, even if it's only for 100 seconds at a time.

