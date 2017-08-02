July 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

The Megavalanche has an especially large concentration of riders with POV cameras, due to the fact that the race's mass start is almost guaranteed to produce some entertaining footage. That also means that if you're going to cheat, there's a good chance someone will get it on film, as racer number 1613 found out.
After the race was over, multiple videos emerged that showed the racer blatantly cutting off a huge chunk of the course, rolling over the tape and down an open hillside to move up further in the rankings. According to Dirt
, the rider has since been disqualified, and issued an apology; I'm sure that the amount of internet hatred that was directed his way made him really, really, regret making that poor decision. Moral of the story? Don't cheat – you'll get caught, plain and simple.
13 Comments
Sorry he cheated or sorry he got caught?
Apologies after doing something wrong intentionally are such garbage.
