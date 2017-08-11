VIDEOS

Jump on for a Ride Down Red Bull Joyride Course

Aug 11, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


Crankworx Whistler, Red Bull Joyride is the planet’s largest slopestyle mountain bike competition (and where it all began), with Joyride the marquee event of the four-stop Crankworx World Tour, drawing tens of thousands of the MTB faithful. This theater on some of the world’s most unique terrain offers up the thrilling finale to eleven days of festivities at Crankworx Whistler and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle, the most prestigious honor in freestyle mountain biking.



Watch the Crankworx Slopestyle World Tour – Live on Red Bull TV and right here on Pinkbike.

Red Bull Joyride: Sunday August 20
 • 10:30–1330 PDT
• 18:30–21:30 BST - (UK Time)
• 13:30–16:30 (USA, NY Time)
• 03:30–6:30 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 05:30–08:30 (New Zealand, Auckland) + 1 Day


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


2 Comments

  • + 1
 what are the subtle changes?
  • + 1
 Camera angle a tad too low.

Post a Comment



