June 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

For racing fans, the downhill World Cup was the best show - three venues with different winners in almost every category and unpredictable weather changes that reshuffled everyone's chances and sent teams scrambling for which tire, wheel-size or line choice could ensure a podium finish. Beginning in June, most bets were on Rachel Atherton and Danny Hart. By June's end, however, Atherton was injured, Hart was playing catch-up, and Tracey Hannah and Greg Minnaar were sporting the number one plates. We also saw some new faces at the award ceremonies, most notably, Tahnee Seagrave, who edged out Tracey Hannah at Leogang by a half second to bag her first World Cup.

So, we enter July with Tracey Hannah and Greg Minnaar dominating at Fort William, Tahnee Seagrave and Aaron Gwin on the top step at Leogang, and Myriam Nicole and Troy Brosnan taking the win at Vallnord. What happens next is anyone's guess, but it's a sure bet that we're all going to be watching.

One of the most ferocious runs the world has seen on a slopestyle course, no bones about it.



Beyond GeoMetron, BMC surprised tech geeks with Trailsync - an integrated dropper seatpost that is linked to the remote lockout device of a Fox shock. Trailsync was launched this month on BMC's Speedfox 120-millimeter-travel 29er trailbike. It's a stunner and after a month on the bike, it is apparent that the fast-reacting, one-lever system may be a game changer.





.







Enduro World Series

Hey, are we having fun yet?

Whatever may have been bothering Rachel at the BDS round was behind her at the World Cup the following weekend. She smoked the field in qualies with a 13-second lead over Tracey Hannah and appeared to be well on her way to extending her unbroken string of wins well into the 2017 season. On the practice lap before finals, however, Rachel crashed and it was Tracey Hannah who would be the first woman other than Rachel Atherton to stand on the top step at a World Cup Downhill or World Championship for over two years. I'm sure that takes some pressure off of Rachel, but like most of her fans, I wished it had gone down differently - with Rach' at full gas in a head-to-head battle for the hot seat.