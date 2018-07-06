Good Month / Bad Month: June 2018

Luca Shaw is going to win one of these things soon, but it hasn't been in the cards quite yet. Many have predicted that Shaw will be the next American to break out, and his first place qualifying run at Fort William confirmed that he's more than ready. As the last man down the hill, Shaw was up by a second at the first split, but this racing game can be cruel and a flat tire took away any chance of a first World Cup win. Next up was Leogang where it was the same story in qualifying: Luca in first place. Unfortunately for the young American, it was sorta the same story on Sunday; he was the last man down the course and was up at the splits, yet again, but a crash oh so close to the finish line ruled out the win.



Interestingly, Amaury Pierron took the wins in both Fort William and Leogang after Shaw went out at both races, but that's racing.



Stay patient, Luca. It's coming. Stay patient, Luca. It's coming.