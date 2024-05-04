Junior Qualifying Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

With qualifying
all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a look at the results and stats from qualifying.
Qualifying Results
Junior Women
1st.
Erice Van Leuven: 4:57.4122nd.
Heather Wilson: 4:59.553 / +2.1413rd.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:02.198 / +4.7864th.
Sacha Earnest: 5:09.166 / +11.7545th.
Matilda Melton: 5:17.191 / +19.779
Junior Men
1st.
Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.1062nd.
Max Alran: 4:18.921 / +2.8153rd.
Asa Vermette: 4:19.756 / +3.6504th.
Oli Clark: 4:20.048 / +3.9425th.
Luke Wayman: 4:21.075 / +4.969
The Sectors
While there have been some changes to speed up the course at Fort William the general track layout remains mostly the same. For the 2024 opening round the biggest change outside of taping is a second river gap just before the motorway section jumps at the bottom of the course. The 11-metre gap at the end of the lower woods section does have the option to go around it on the path of the old course but this will be far slower meaning anyone who wants a competitive time will need to be hitting this.
Sector 1:
The first part of the course will see riders head off down the new steep roll-in ramp before hitting the usual fast and loose turns at the top of the course. The first sector extends just past the upper boardwalk sections until the first big rock garden.
Fastest Time: Women - 55.418 // Men - 49.215
Sector 2:
Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.
Fastest Time: Women - 2:13.158 // Men - 1:52.936
Sector 3:
The middle sector sees riders take on the loose woods section which saw a lot of riders puzzling during the early stages of practice. From here they will hit the big road gap and make their way down to just before the first of two river gaps. The entrance to the first river gap has been opened up compared to previous years to make the last part of the woods faster than before.
Fastest Time: Women - 42.028 // Men - 35.652
Sector 4:
After hitting the first river gap riders will now head through a resurfaced woods section before hitting the new 11-metre gap to head out of the woods. From here riders will be picking up some serious speed as they make their way towards the motorway jumps in the final sector.
Fastest Time: Women - 34.462 // Men - 31.368
Sector 5/Finish:
For the final sprint to the line, riders will want to keep it as low as possible throughout the motorway and they will be wishing for no headwinds on race day. After a series of jumps riders will fly through what was the iconic 'Visit Scotland' arch before crossing the line and into the always-packed Fort William finish arena.
Fastest Time: Women - 27.145 // Men - 24.256
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector saw fastest qualifier Erice Van Leuven stamp her authority on the Fort William course as she found over a second against her closest rival in the fast upper turns, Eliana Hulsebosch. The Junior men's qualifying was far closer in the first sector with Daniel Parfitt just edging ahead of Lucas Lagneau by 0.02 seconds.
Sector 2
The large second split created big gaps as Eliana Hulsebosch found over four seconds against the fastest qualifier with Heather Wilson her closest competitor 4.047 off the pace. Daniel Parfitt put the hurt on the rest of the junior men here as he was unmatched with a 3.559-second gap to Mike Huter. While the rest of the splits were all divided by less than a second Parfitt found something special here that helped keep the rest of the riders far behind his race time.
Sector 3
Heather Wilson went one better in the next split as she was 0.913 seconds ahead of Erice Van Leuven. Split two winner Eliana Hulsebosch was behind by 1.855 seconds in this sector. Asa Vermette took his first sector win of the week through the upper Fort William woods going 0.067 seconds faster than Ryder Lawrence. The fastest qualifier Daniel Parfitt lost around 1.3 seconds here.
Sector 4
After battling through the lower woods, Erice Van Leuven returned to the top of the split times as she was 1.223 seconds faster than Trek Factory Racing's latest signing Sacha Earnest. Once again Heather Wilson was in the mix as she went third through here. For the junior men, it was the turn of Commencal Muc Off's Max Alran to lead a split as he was just 0.145 seconds up on George Madley.
Sector 5/Finish
The final split saw Erice Van Leuven's push to the line make her fastest once again pulling ahead of Heather Wilson by 0.309 seconds. Sacha Earnest was third fastest, 1.008 back. Daniel Parfitt was back as the fastest junior male in the final sector riding ahead of MAx Alran by 0.128 seconds.
