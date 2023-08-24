Junior Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:32.436

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:35.103

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:35.615

4th. Emma Iten: 3:38.588

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:40.026



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:50.541

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:53.619

3rd. Evan Medcalf: 2:54.147

4th. Kimi Viardot: 2:56.366

5th. Christian Hauser: 2:56.608



The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.