Junior Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:32.436
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:35.103
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:35.615
4th. Emma Iten: 3:38.588
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:40.026
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:50.541
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:53.619
3rd. Evan Medcalf: 2:54.147
4th. Kimi Viardot: 2:56.366
5th. Christian Hauser: 2:56.608
Full Results:
Junior Women
Junior Men
Just thought i’d get in early on that one
Sorry for the error!
I was really hoping Tegan would do well this week after he posted a 6th place finish at World Champs. He's having a rough year in World Cup. He was 4th in the Men Junior overall last year.