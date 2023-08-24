Junior Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.


Results:


Junior Women

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:32.436
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:35.103
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:35.615
4th. Emma Iten: 3:38.588
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:40.026

Junior Men

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:50.541
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:53.619
3rd. Evan Medcalf: 2:54.147
4th. Kimi Viardot: 2:56.366
5th. Christian Hauser: 2:56.608


Full Results:


Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo
photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,602 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
67718 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
41528 views
First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike
41180 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
37237 views
Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike
34535 views
Review: Reserve 30|HD AL vs Race Face Turbine Wheels
30208 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
29909 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
29795 views

7 Comments
  • 8 0
 UCI sucks a%%

Just thought i’d get in early on that one
  • 5 0
 thanks. I lose track of who the daily hate on is for. usually comes back to the UCI though.
  • 3 1
 New Zealand's trio of World Champ podium women all safely within the top 8 of qualifying. Sad to see Aimi Kenyon DNF. Aimi is currently 4th in points. Even if she's missing this race she'll remain in 4th in the standings because the 5th and 6th place women are not entered.
  • 2 0
 You might need to check which Sacha is which there...
  • 1 0
 @Superbfluous: Whoa, thank you for catching that. Sacha Earnest finished 11th in qualifying and Sacha Mills was 7th. Sacha Earnest was 3rd at World Champs.

Sorry for the error!
  • 1 0
 Henri Kiefer and Tegan Cruz DNS?

I was really hoping Tegan would do well this week after he posted a 6th place finish at World Champs. He's having a rough year in World Cup. He was 4th in the Men Junior overall last year.
  • 1 0
 Tegan broke his shoulder in practice. Bummer, not having the luck this year.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052611
Mobile Version of Website