Live Junior Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
May 18, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
After the
Elite qualifying
the Juniors are now on track to decide who progresses to the live finals tomorrow.
Live Timing
Results:
Junior Women
1st.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:33.454
2nd.
Erice Van Leuven: 3:37.452 /
+3.998
3rd.
Heather Wilson: 3:40.105 /
+6.651
4th.
Sacha Earnest: 3:43.039 /
+9.585
5th.
Kale Cushman: 3:45.750 /
+12.296
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Junior Women
Finals Start List:
Junior Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,128 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Phil-1-2-1-2
(5 mins ago)
how many junior men go through to next round ?
[Reply]
1
0
Tmfnll
FL
(1 mins ago)
25
[Reply]
