Live Junior Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Elite qualifying the Juniors are now on track to decide who progresses to the live finals tomorrow.

Live Timing


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:33.454
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:37.452 / +3.998
3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:40.105 / +6.651
4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:43.039 / +9.585
5th. Kale Cushman: 3:45.750 / +12.296

Junior Men

Results to follow shortly.



Full Results:

Junior Women

photo


Finals Start List:

Junior Women

photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,128 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 how many junior men go through to next round ?
  • 1 0
 25







