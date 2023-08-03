Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

The 2023 downhill World Championships are now fully underway as the Junior riders take to the updated course to make their way into tomorrow's finals live broadcast. The refreshed course has not been as easy as some may have thought with the early practice session today having multiple red flags as quite a few riders had issues during their runs. Check out the results below.



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:17.024
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:22.905
3rd. Poppy Lane: 5:26.321
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:29.042
5th. Sacha Mills: 5:31.212

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:31.582
2nd. Henri Kiefer: 4:32.799
3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:35.962
4th. Dom Platt: 4:36.628
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 4:37.669


17 Comments
  • 3 0
 Aimi stomping down the mountain! Barr might not have the sponsorship resources of RedBull or Monster, but would be awesome if they did her a helmet sponsor deal
  • 1 0
 Is Nathan Pontvianne officially a Pinkbike team member? UCI lists him on the PB team, but I don't know if I've ever heard Ben Cathro mention him in his race preview videos.

At any rate, fantastic quali runs by both Aimi and Nathan. Congratulations to both.
  • 1 0
 It’s a shame that only 15 junior women qualify. That may have made sense in the past, but with so many girls coming to race now it should be at least 30. All other classes qualify everyone this year, so I hope the nations/UCI are watching and will expand it in future
  • 4 0
 Lets goooo Pinkerton!!!!
  • 1 0
 Hey Brits- which one do you think will have better coverage, BBC (via VPN) or GCN+? Happy to pay for GCN+ if it’s way better. Thanks from the Yanks!
  • 1 0
 Damm! Pinkerton has been on a mission last couple of rounds, like to see him get his 1st winSmile
  • 1 0
 So, who is covering the WC broadcast to watch live? Help!!
  • 2 0
 In the us FloSports
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: Thank you!
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: but looks like you have to pay $30.00.
  • 1 0
 @stunnanumma1: I've had good luck with the GCN+ app using the (free) Proton VPN app to access the US restricted content.
  • 1 0
 @stunnanumma1: That sucks - anything better?
  • 1 0
 @jamu-f: Are they broadcasting the World Champs? I know they do the regular wc events.
  • 1 0
 pinky riding real well lately. get it boi
  • 1 0
 Let's go Abby!!!
  • 1 0
 LETS GOOOO PINKY!!!!





