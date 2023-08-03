Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:17.024

2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:22.905

3rd. Poppy Lane: 5:26.321

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:29.042

5th. Sacha Mills: 5:31.212



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:31.582

2nd. Henri Kiefer: 4:32.799

3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:35.962

4th. Dom Platt: 4:36.628

5th. Mike Leon Huter: 4:37.669



Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The 2023 downhill World Championships are now fully underway as the Junior riders take to the updated course to make their way into tomorrow's finals live broadcast. The refreshed course has not been as easy as some may have thought with the early practice session today having multiple red flags as quite a few riders had issues during their runs. Check out the results below.