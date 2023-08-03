Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

The 2023 downhill World Championships are now fully underway as the Junior riders take to the updated course to make their way into tomorrow's finals live broadcast. The refreshed course has not been as easy as some may have thought with the early practice session today having multiple red flags as quite a few riders had issues during their runs. Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:17.024
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:22.905
3rd. Poppy Lane: 5:26.321
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:29.042
5th. Sacha Mills: 5:31.212
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:31.582
2nd. Henri Kiefer: 4:32.799
3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:35.962
4th. Dom Platt: 4:36.628
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 4:37.669
At any rate, fantastic quali runs by both Aimi and Nathan. Congratulations to both.