Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Elite qualifying the Juniors got between the tape to decide who progresses to the live finals tomorrow.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:57.412
2nd. Heather Wilson: 4:59.553 / +2.141
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:02.198 / +4.786
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:09.166 / +11.754
5th. Matilda Melton: 5:17.191 / +19.779
Junior Men

1st. Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.106
2nd. Max Alran: 4:18.921 / +2.815
3rd. Asa Vermette: 4:19.756 / +3.650
4th. Oli Clark: 4:20.048 / +3.942
5th. Luke Wayman: 4:21.075 / +4.969


Full Results:

Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo
photo


Finals Start List:

Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo



30 Comments
  • 25 3
 Holding my breath for this Asa run. Can’t wait to see this.
  • 2 0
 Third!
  • 9 1
 He caught and passed the Spaniard ahead of him
  • 5 0
 @adamdigby: I think the rider after Asa caught him as well.
  • 8 1
 Parfitt is a Nevis local, Alran saw this track last year, but Vermette makes a pass and slots in 3.6s back notably fresh off a hip injury. I think we're in for a good one!
  • 2 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: I didn't even think he was gonna race. Got him on my FL team anyway
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Wait, you can do juniors?
  • 4 0
 @plustiresaintdead: on Vital.
  • 6 0
 NZL has a lot of talent coming down the pipeline.
  • 1 0
 So good for us to finally have the next generation stepping up! Tyler Waite 3rd at the first split too.
  • 1 0
 @as-capture: What happened to him? Crash? Puncture?
  • 4 1
 Live stream link for you all
Start 11.25 GMT tommorow with live chat
I suggest we all sign up and support it
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 4 0
 Pretty sure that converts to 7:25 a.m. Eastern and 4:25 Pacific for anyone in the US wanting to watch.
  • 3 0
 @Bibico: 5 hour difference between Fort William and the East Coast. So that would be 6:25.
  • 1 0
 @bostondonmtb: 5 hour difference for EST, but only 4 hours for EDT
  • 2 0
 Yesss Daniel Parfitt! Context Ridewear on top of the world today, an unbelievable run. So well deserved, hope he gets a good one in tomorrow!
  • 1 0
 I've been trying to find the numbers: How many qualy in each category? Men is still 60 to semis, and then top 30, but I thought there were changes for women and juniors?
  • 2 0
 No changes. Finals are 30 men , 10 women, 25 junior men, 10 junior women.
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: and how many women to semis?
  • 1 0
 @pwkblue: 15. Women’s semis just finished. Semis and finals for elite aren’t a set number though. If a protected rider has a bad run they get added
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: true, but there is a base number. It was 15 women to Semis plus protected. I thought the elite womens numbers were increased this year
  • 1 0
 If you go to YT the upcoming events are Junior finals tomorrow. No broadcast for semis at all.
  • 2 1
 Go Heather Wilson #hardastarzansfeet
  • 1 0
 Glad I got Erice on my fantasy team! I knew she was gonna shine this year!
  • 1 0
 Vital?
  • 2 0
 @You2: Yep
  • 1 0
 ASA! #USA
  • 1 3
 will semi finals be live after junior qualifying?
  • 9 3
 what are you doing? You’re on record in the other post saying they are!
Sticking your neck out for these guys is dangerous, @henrycant
  • 1 2
 @owl-X: i only know what ive read on a pinkbike article, nothing has suggested that isnt true i just want to know for sure







