Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

After the Elite qualifying
the Juniors got between the tape to decide who progresses to the live finals tomorrow.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:57.412
2nd. Heather Wilson: 4:59.553 / +2.141
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:02.198 / +4.786
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:09.166 / +11.754
5th. Matilda Melton: 5:17.191 / +19.779
Junior Men
1st. Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.106
2nd. Max Alran: 4:18.921 / +2.815
3rd. Asa Vermette: 4:19.756 / +3.650
4th. Oli Clark: 4:20.048 / +3.942
5th. Luke Wayman: 4:21.075 / +4.969
