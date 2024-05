Junior Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:57.412

2nd. Heather Wilson: 4:59.553 / +2.141

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:02.198 / +4.786

4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:09.166 / +11.754

5th. Matilda Melton: 5:17.191 / +19.779

Junior Men



1st. Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.106

2nd. Max Alran: 4:18.921 / +2.815

3rd. Asa Vermette: 4:19.756 / +3.650

4th. Oli Clark: 4:20.048 / +3.942

5th. Luke Wayman: 4:21.075 / +4.969



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Finals Start List:

Junior Women

Junior Men

After the Elite qualifying the Juniors got between the tape to decide who progresses to the live finals tomorrow.Check out the results below.