Live Junior Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
World Cup racing is back and to kick off the new race schedule we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's first-ever live broadcast. Stay tuned as the Junior Men's results come in from qualifying at the first round of the 2023 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:


Junior Women

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:27.894
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:33.802
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.232
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:35.079
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 3:38.132

Junior Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:


Junior Women

Riders ranked 1-10 will qualify for finals.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
72961 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
54339 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
42524 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
32425 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
31026 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
29139 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
28588 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
25544 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 How many riders make it to the final?
  • 1 0
 For the juniors 25 men 10 women





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027516
Mobile Version of Website