Live Junior Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

World Cup racing is back and to kick off the new race schedule we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's first-ever live broadcast. Stay tuned as the Junior Men's results come in from qualifying at the first round of the 2023 World Cup series.
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:27.894
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:33.802
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.232
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:35.079
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 3:38.132
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Junior Women
Riders ranked 1-10 will qualify for finals.
