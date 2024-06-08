Pinkbike.com
Junior Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
Jun 8, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
After the
Elite qualifying
the Juniors went on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.
Results:
Junior Women
1st.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:46.378
2nd.
Sacha Earnest: 3:54.303 /
+7.925
3rd.
Erice Van Leuven: 3:56.349 /
+9.971
4th.
Ella Svegby: 3:57.808 /
+11.430
5th.
Heather Wilson: 4:02.638 /
+16.260
Junior Men
1st.
Asa Vermette: 3:12.755
2nd.
Dane Jewett: 3:15.995
3rd.
Mylann Falquet: 3:16.286
4th.
Max Alran: 3:16.664
5th.
Till Alran: 3:17.697
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,194 articles
2 Comments
snomaster
FL
(57 mins ago)
Asa!
HellYeahBrother42069
(1 hours ago)
Free Palestine
