Junior Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:46.378

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:54.303 / +7.925

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:56.349 / +9.971

4th. Ella Svegby: 3:57.808 / +11.430

5th. Heather Wilson: 4:02.638 / +16.260

Junior Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 3:12.755

2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:15.995

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:16.286

4th. Max Alran: 3:16.664

5th. Till Alran: 3:17.697



After the Elite qualifying the Juniors went on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.