Junior Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 8, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Elite qualifying the Juniors went on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:46.378
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:54.303 / +7.925
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:56.349 / +9.971
4th. Ella Svegby: 3:57.808 / +11.430
5th. Heather Wilson: 4:02.638 / +16.260
Junior Men

1st. Asa Vermette: 3:12.755
2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:15.995
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:16.286
4th. Max Alran: 3:16.664
5th. Till Alran: 3:17.697



