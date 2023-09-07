Junior Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.



Results:


Junior Women

1st. Lais Bonnaure: 4:11.639
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:12.940
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 4:13.675
4th. Sacha Mills: 4:14.968
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:17.538

Junior Men

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:27.100
2nd. Evan Medcalf: 3:30.081
3rd. Roee Ostfeld: 3:34.401
4th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:35.608
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:35.608


Full Results:


Junior Women

photo



6 Comments
  • 5 4
 Canadian racers travel itinerary: Travel by Ferry to Vancouver, 9 hour flight to Paris, (9 hour time change) caravan to Alps, hope everything works out.

French racers travel itinerary: Walk downstairs.

It isn't a coincidence the Frenchies dominate while North Americans continue to struggle in the World (French) Cup. Possibly if all but two races weren't in the same time zone it may level the field a bit.

I'm not suggesting Loic isn't the fastest on the planet and the French are the best DH nation, but is't a lot like Canada bragging about winning the World Junior Hockey tournament.
  • 4 0
 Don't they also do really well overseas?
  • 1 0
 This is true for privateer-ish riders. A lot of North American riders stay in Europe for the season. Its not like being home, but the time change conundrum you explained does not apply after a few days. I have spent lots of time all over the world, time change only matters for a few days.
  • 2 0
 This is so simplist and false. Nothing to add. Help yourself.
  • 1 0
 The Canadian junior hockey team would have a serious probability of winning it all if the tournament was in Les Gets too. Your logic has faults.
  • 2 0
 Pinky and Evan currently 1/2 in Junior Men's Qualifying. Evan's time might not stand, but that's pretty sick.





