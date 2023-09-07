Junior Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Lais Bonnaure: 4:11.639
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:12.940
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 4:13.675
4th. Sacha Mills: 4:14.968
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:17.538
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:27.100
2nd. Evan Medcalf: 3:30.081
3rd. Roee Ostfeld: 3:34.401
4th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:35.608
5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:35.608
Full Results:
Junior Women
French racers travel itinerary: Walk downstairs.
It isn't a coincidence the Frenchies dominate while North Americans continue to struggle in the World (French) Cup. Possibly if all but two races weren't in the same time zone it may level the field a bit.
I'm not suggesting Loic isn't the fastest on the planet and the French are the best DH nation, but is't a lot like Canada bragging about winning the World Junior Hockey tournament.