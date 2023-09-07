Junior Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Lais Bonnaure: 4:11.639

2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:12.940

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 4:13.675

4th. Sacha Mills: 4:14.968

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:17.538



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:27.100

2nd. Evan Medcalf: 3:30.081

3rd. Roee Ostfeld: 3:34.401

4th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:35.608

5th. Mylann Falquet: 3:35.608



Full Results:

Junior Women

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results below.