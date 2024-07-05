Powered by Outside

LIVE: Junior Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Elite qualifying the Juniors are now on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.

Live Timing


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Heather Wilson: 4:17.576
2nd. Ella Svegby: 4:18.107 / +0.531
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 4:19.480 / +1.904
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 4:20.337 / +2.761
5th. Sacha Earnest: 4:22.965 / +5.389
Junior Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:

Junior Women




2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Eliana in third after that crash yesterday is sick!
  • 1 0
 Go Heather!







