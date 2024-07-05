Pinkbike.com
LIVE: Junior Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
Jul 5, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
After the
Elite qualifying
the Juniors are now on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.
Live Timing
Results:
Junior Women
1st.
Heather Wilson: 4:17.576
2nd.
Ella Svegby: 4:18.107 /
+0.531
3rd.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 4:19.480 /
+1.904
4th.
Erice Van Leuven: 4:20.337 /
+2.761
5th.
Sacha Earnest: 4:22.965 /
+5.389
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Junior Women
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,272 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Hightower288
(3 mins ago)
Eliana in third after that crash yesterday is sick!
[Reply]
1
0
big-scot-nanny
(3 mins ago)
Go Heather!
[Reply]
