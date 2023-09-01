Junior Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Downhill World Cup season continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results from the Junior qualifying session below.



Results:


Junior Women

1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957

Junior Men

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110
4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012


Full Results:


Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo
photo




3 Comments
  • 7 0
 pinky is on one recently
  • 1 0
 New Zealand is really having a year in Women's Juniors: They've won 3 of the 4 WC races plus the World Championship. Top 2 qualifiers today.
  • 2 0
 Anyone know what happened to Kuhn? 3rd at second split then dropped way back.





