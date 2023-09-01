Junior Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup season continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results from the Junior qualifying session below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110
4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012
Full Results:
