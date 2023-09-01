Junior Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110

4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012



Full Results:

The 2023 Downhill World Cup season continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the results from the Junior qualifying session below.