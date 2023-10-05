Junior Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the Junior qualifying results from the final round of the 2023 World Cup series at Mont-Sainte-Anne below.


Results:


Junior Women

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013

Junior Men

1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819


Full Results:


Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo



13 Comments
  • 4 0
 How can the top five all be on the same second on a 4min plus track? Crazy tight..
  • 3 1
 C'mon Frotha!!!!
  • 2 1
 didn't make it in. Evan Medcalf out as well.
  • 1 0
 Flippin eck Dom yes lad!!
  • 1 0
 is there a live feed?
  • 2 0
 no.
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: hey now
  • 1 0
 quali's have never been broadcast. you can follow the live timing but that's it
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: What's the deal with Bodhi?
  • 1 0
 @blanshard16: crashed yesterday and hurt his wrist
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: thanks so much for all the inside info you've given pinkbike commenters this year!
  • 1 0
 Go Transition!





