Junior Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518

4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013



Junior Men



1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186

3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536

4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689

5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819



Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the Junior qualifying results from the final round of the 2023 World Cup series at Mont-Sainte-Anne below.