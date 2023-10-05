Junior Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Check out the Junior qualifying results from the final round of the 2023 World Cup series at Mont-Sainte-Anne below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013
Junior Men
1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819
Full Results:
Junior Women
Junior Men