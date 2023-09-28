Live Junior Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast. Stay tuned as the Junior Men's results come in from qualifying at the seventh round of the 2023 World Cup series in Snowshoe.
Live Timing can be found here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:07.743
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:22.587
3rd. Taylor Ostgaard: 4:22.961
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:23.286
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:23.353
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Junior Women