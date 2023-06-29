Junior Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:35.843
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:40.435
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:40.748
4th. Abigail Ronca: 4:44.180
5th. Amelia Dudek: 4:48.534
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.731
2nd. Henri Kiefer: 3:46.213
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:46.229
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:47.877
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:51.551
