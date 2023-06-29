Junior Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast.

Check out the results below.


Live Timing can be found here.


Results:


Junior Women

1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:35.843
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:40.435
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:40.748
4th. Abigail Ronca: 4:44.180
5th. Amelia Dudek: 4:48.534

Junior Men

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.731
2nd. Henri Kiefer: 3:46.213
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:46.229
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:47.877
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:51.551


Full Results:


Junior Women

Riders ranked 1-10 will qualify for finals.



6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sacha Earnest seems to be an emerging prospect. I think this is her first WC DHI race of 2023, but she's been tearing it up elsewhere: Won the NZ Nat. Championship, has 2 Crankworx firsts in DHI and a first in Dual Slalom. Her Roots and Rain page sort of reminds me of Vali Holl's from her Juniors days. (Yes, I know Vali probably competed against more riders at a higher level as a Junior, but still...)
  • 1 0
 Her and Erice Van Leuven are racing WCs for the first time coming out of NZ, Erice is a ripper.
  • 1 0
 @ben13bm: Roots and Rain says they've been in the same races 6 times, with Sacha finishing ahead of Erice in 4 of the races. I'm not sure how old either woman is or whether they'll have another year in Juniors next year, but it's great to see a couple of new young talents in the women's ranks.
  • 2 0
 Fuck ya Pinky!
  • 1 0
 The leo fratertrain
  • 1 0
 Go on Frotha!!





