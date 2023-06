Junior Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:35.843

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:40.435

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:40.748

4th. Abigail Ronca: 4:44.180

5th. Amelia Dudek: 4:48.534



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:45.731

2nd. Henri Kiefer: 3:46.213

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:46.229

4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:47.877

5th. Mike Leon Huter: 3:51.551



The 2023 Downhill World Cup racing continues as we have the Junior qualifying session ahead of tomorrow's finals live broadcast.Check out the results below.Live Timing can be found here