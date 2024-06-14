Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
LIVE: Junior Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
Jun 14, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
After the
Elite qualifying
the Juniors are now on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.
Live Timing
Results:
Junior Women
1st.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 4:45.078
2nd.
Sacha Earnest: 4:58.687 /
+7.925
3rd.
Erice Van Leuven: 5:06.710 /
+21.632
4th.
Teagan Heap: 5:10.648 /
+25.570
5th.
Ella Svegby: 5:12.041 /
+26.963
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,215 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
124639 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92335 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
62712 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51632 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
42243 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
36471 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
33219 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
32258 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
nateb
FL
(21 mins ago)
Typo for Sacha's time.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027801
Mobile Version of Website