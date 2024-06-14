Powered by Outside

LIVE: Junior Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Elite qualifying the Juniors are now on track to decide who will progress to the live finals tomorrow.

Live Timing


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 4:45.078
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:58.687 / +7.925
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 5:06.710 / +21.632
4th. Teagan Heap: 5:10.648 / +25.570
5th. Ella Svegby: 5:12.041 / +26.963
Junior Men

Results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,215 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
124639 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92335 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
62712 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51632 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
42243 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
36471 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
33219 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
32258 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Typo for Sacha's time.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027801
Mobile Version of Website