Junior Qualifying Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a quick look at the results and stats from qualifying.
Junior Women
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013
Junior Men
1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.988
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:02.684
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 1:02.769
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:03.160
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:03.730
Sector 2
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 2:56.293
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:56.622
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:00.501
4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:00.883
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:03.786
Sector 3
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:44.665
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:45.505
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:47.923
4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:51.903
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:54.071
Sector 4
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.457
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:27.290
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:31.806
4th. Sacha Earnest: 4:37.282
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 4:38.501
Finish
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Hugo Marini: 53.457
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 54.106
3rd. Dom Platt: 54.340
4th. Léo Abella: 54.590
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 54.594
Sector 2
1st. Evan Medcalf: 2:28.989
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 2:29.703
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 2:29.845
4th. Hugo Marini: 2:29.898
5th. Kimi Viardot: 2:30.324
Sector 3
1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:11.146
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:11.169
3rd. Dom Platt: 3:11.591
4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:11.692
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:11.747
Sector 4
1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:45.829
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:46.289
3rd. Dom Platt: 3:46.419
4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:46.587
5th. Jon Mozell: 3:46.880
Finish
1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819
