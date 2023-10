Junior Qualifying Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Junior Women



1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518

4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013



Junior Men



1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186

3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536

4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689

5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.988

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:02.684

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 1:02.769

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:03.160

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:03.730



Sector 2

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 2:56.293

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:56.622

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:00.501

4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:00.883

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:03.786



Sector 3

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:44.665

2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:45.505

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:47.923

4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:51.903

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:54.071



Sector 4

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.457

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:27.290

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:31.806

4th. Sacha Earnest: 4:37.282

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 4:38.501



Finish

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518

4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Hugo Marini: 53.457

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 54.106

3rd. Dom Platt: 54.340

4th. Léo Abella: 54.590

5th. Mike Leon Huter: 54.594



Sector 2

1st. Evan Medcalf: 2:28.989

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 2:29.703

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 2:29.845

4th. Hugo Marini: 2:29.898

5th. Kimi Viardot: 2:30.324



Sector 3

1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:11.146

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:11.169

3rd. Dom Platt: 3:11.591

4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:11.692

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:11.747



Sector 4

1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:45.829

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:46.289

3rd. Dom Platt: 3:46.419

4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:46.587

5th. Jon Mozell: 3:46.880



Finish

1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186

3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536

4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689

5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.988

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:02.684

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 1:02.769

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:03.160

5th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:03.730



Sector 2

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 1:53.524

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:53.938

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 1:56.012

4th. Sacha Earnest: 1:58.895

5th. Emma Iten: 2:00.227



Sector 3

1st. Lais Bonnaure: 47.422

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 48.043

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 49.212

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 49.911

5th. Abigail Ronca: 50.626



Sector 4

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 40.952

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 42.625

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 43.883

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 44.43

5th. Emma Iten: 44.898



Final Split to Finish

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 29.512

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 29.685

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 30.001

4th. Sacha Earnest: 30.638

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 30.66





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Hugo Marini: 53.457

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 54.106

3rd. Dom Platt: 54.340

4th. Léo Abella: 54.590

5th. Mike Leon Huter: 54.594



Sector 2

1st. Evan Medcalf: 1:34.231

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 1:34.551

3rd. Jon Mozell: 1:34.696

4th. Kimi Viardot: 1:35.477

5th. Mylann Falquet: 1:35.739



Sector 3

1st. Mike Leon Huter: 41.091

2nd. Dom Platt: 41.262

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 41.301

4th. James Owen Rick: 41.348

5th. Kimi Viardot: 41.368



Sector 4

1st. Jon Mozell: 33.382

2nd. Brock Hawes: 34.609

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 34.683

4th. Luca Thurlow: 34.777

5th. Léo Abella: 34.785



Final Split to Finish

1st. Léo Abella: 25.470

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 25.594

3rd. Hugo Marini: 25.649

4th. Dom Platt: 25.657

5th. Jake Polito: 25.763





Sector Breakdown

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Story of the Session

Junior Women

Junior Men

Stats Breakdown

With qualifying all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a quick look at the results and stats from qualifying.Full results, here