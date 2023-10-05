Junior Qualifying Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
With qualifying all wrapped up for the Juniors let's take a quick look at the results and stats from qualifying.


Qualifying Results


Junior Women

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013

Junior Men

1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819



Full results, here.


Sector by Sector Results


Overall Split Positions

Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.988
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:02.684
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 1:02.769
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:03.160
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:03.730

Sector 2
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 2:56.293
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:56.622
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:00.501
4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:00.883
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:03.786

Sector 3
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:44.665
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:45.505
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 3:47.923
4th. Sacha Earnest: 3:51.903
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:54.071

Sector 4
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.457
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:27.290
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:31.806
4th. Sacha Earnest: 4:37.282
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 4:38.501

Finish
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.458
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:56.975
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 5:04.518
4th. Sacha Earnest: 5:07.920
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:08.013


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Hugo Marini: 53.457
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 54.106
3rd. Dom Platt: 54.340
4th. Léo Abella: 54.590
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 54.594

Sector 2
1st. Evan Medcalf: 2:28.989
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 2:29.703
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 2:29.845
4th. Hugo Marini: 2:29.898
5th. Kimi Viardot: 2:30.324

Sector 3
1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:11.146
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:11.169
3rd. Dom Platt: 3:11.591
4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:11.692
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:11.747

Sector 4
1st. Mylann Falquet: 3:45.829
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:46.289
3rd. Dom Platt: 3:46.419
4th. Kimi Viardot: 3:46.587
5th. Jon Mozell: 3:46.880

Finish
1st. Dom Platt: 4:12.076
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:12.186
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:12.536
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:12.689
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:12.819


Split Rankings


Elite Women

Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:01.988
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:02.684
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 1:02.769
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:03.160
5th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:03.730

Sector 2
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 1:53.524
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:53.938
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 1:56.012
4th. Sacha Earnest: 1:58.895
5th. Emma Iten: 2:00.227

Sector 3
1st. Lais Bonnaure: 47.422
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 48.043
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 49.212
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 49.911
5th. Abigail Ronca: 50.626

Sector 4
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 40.952
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 42.625
3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 43.883
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 44.43
5th. Emma Iten: 44.898

Final Split to Finish
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 29.512
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 29.685
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 30.001
4th. Sacha Earnest: 30.638
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 30.66


Elite Men

Sector 1
1st. Hugo Marini: 53.457
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 54.106
3rd. Dom Platt: 54.340
4th. Léo Abella: 54.590
5th. Mike Leon Huter: 54.594

Sector 2
1st. Evan Medcalf: 1:34.231
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 1:34.551
3rd. Jon Mozell: 1:34.696
4th. Kimi Viardot: 1:35.477
5th. Mylann Falquet: 1:35.739

Sector 3
1st. Mike Leon Huter: 41.091
2nd. Dom Platt: 41.262
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 41.301
4th. James Owen Rick: 41.348
5th. Kimi Viardot: 41.368

Sector 4
1st. Jon Mozell: 33.382
2nd. Brock Hawes: 34.609
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 34.683
4th. Luca Thurlow: 34.777
5th. Léo Abella: 34.785

Final Split to Finish
1st. Léo Abella: 25.470
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 25.594
3rd. Hugo Marini: 25.649
4th. Dom Platt: 25.657
5th. Jake Polito: 25.763



Sector Breakdown


Sector 1


Sector 2



Sector 3


Sector 4


Sector 5


Story of the Session


Junior Women


Junior Men


Stats Breakdown


All ten Junior Women were plotted.

The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45.





