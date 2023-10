Junior Race Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Junior Women



Junior Men



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:53.470

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 2:54.743

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 2:56.123

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 2:58.240

5th. Emma Iten: 2:58.853



Sector 3

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:41.095

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:43.254

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:45.419

4th. Emma Iten: 3:47.438

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:47.461



Sector 4

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:22.776

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:25.564

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.935

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:28.783

5th. Emma Iten: 4:31.323



Finish

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:51.896

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:55.173

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.379

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:59.450

5th. Emma Iten: 5:01.985





Elite Men

Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:24.798

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 2:25.861

3rd. Kimi Viardot: 2:26.830

4th. Dom Platt: 2:27.599

5th. Hugo Marini: 2:28.056



Sector 3

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:04.598

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:06.614

3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:07.997

4th. Dom Platt: 3:09.840

5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:10.078



Sector 4

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.943

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:40.448

3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.287

4th. Dom Platt: 3:44.185

5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:44.459



Finish

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:02.610

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:06.321

3rd. Kimi Viardot: 4:07.575

4th. Luca Thurlow: 4:09.152

5th. Dom Platt: 4:09.641





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:00.055

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:00.915

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 1:01.282

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:02.240

5th. Emma Iten: 1:03.501



Sector 2

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 1:49.696

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:52.555

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:54.688

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:54.841

5th. Emma Iten: 1:55.352



Sector 3

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 46.96

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 47.625

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 48.511

4th. Emma Iten: 48.585

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 48.94



Sector 4

1st. Lisa Bouladou: 39.474

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 41.681

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 42.31

4th. Aimi Kenyon: 43.364

5th. Emma Iten: 43.885



Final Split to Finish

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 29.12

2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 29.444

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 29.609

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 29.964

5th. Kale Cushman: 30.437





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 52.317

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 52.333

3rd. Dom Platt: 52.997

4th. Oscar Griffiths: 52.997

5th. Léo Abella: 53.087



Sector 2

1st. Jon Mozell: 1:31.078

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 1:32.481

3rd. Kimi Viardot: 1:33.196

4th. Mylann Falquet: 1:33.528

5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 1:33.540



Sector 3

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 39.8

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 40.753

3rd. Wyatt Harrington: 41.155

4th. Kimi Viardot: 41.167

5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 41.381



Sector 4

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 33.345

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 33.834

3rd. Brock Hawes: 34.04

4th. Jon Mozell: 34.217

5th. Kimi Viardot: 34.29



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 24.667

2nd. Kimi Viardot: 25.288

3rd. Dom Platt: 25.456

4th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 25.667

5th. Hugo Marini: 25.674





Sector Breakdown

Stats Breakdown

The 2023 race season is now over for the Junior as the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne course gave one final challenge to close out the season. Let's take a quick look at the results and stats from the season finale.Full results, here