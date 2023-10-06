Junior Race Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 race season is now over for the Junior as the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne course gave one final challenge to close out the season. Let's take a quick look at the results and stats from the season finale.
Junior Women
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:51.896
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:55.173
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.379
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:59.450
5th. Emma Iten: 5:01.985
Junior Men
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:02.610
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:06.321
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 4:07.575
4th. Luca Thurlow: 4:09.152
5th. Dom Platt: 4:09.641
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:00.055
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:00.915
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 1:01.282
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:02.240
5th. Emma Iten: 1:03.501
Sector 2
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:53.470
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 2:54.743
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 2:56.123
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 2:58.240
5th. Emma Iten: 2:58.853
Sector 3
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:41.095
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:43.254
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:45.419
4th. Emma Iten: 3:47.438
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:47.461
Sector 4
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:22.776
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:25.564
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.935
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:28.783
5th. Emma Iten: 4:31.323
Finish
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 52.317
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 52.333
3rd. Dom Platt: 52.997
4th. Oscar Griffiths: 52.997
5th. Léo Abella: 53.087
Sector 2
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:24.798
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 2:25.861
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 2:26.830
4th. Dom Platt: 2:27.599
5th. Hugo Marini: 2:28.056
Sector 3
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:04.598
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:06.614
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:07.997
4th. Dom Platt: 3:09.840
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:10.078
Sector 4
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.943
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:40.448
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.287
4th. Dom Platt: 3:44.185
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:44.459
Finish
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:00.055
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:00.915
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 1:01.282
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:02.240
5th. Emma Iten: 1:03.501
Sector 2
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 1:49.696
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:52.555
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:54.688
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:54.841
5th. Emma Iten: 1:55.352
Sector 3
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 46.96
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 47.625
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 48.511
4th. Emma Iten: 48.585
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 48.94
Sector 4
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 39.474
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 41.681
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 42.31
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 43.364
5th. Emma Iten: 43.885
Final Split to Finish
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 29.12
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 29.444
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 29.609
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 29.964
5th. Kale Cushman: 30.437
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 52.317
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 52.333
3rd. Dom Platt: 52.997
4th. Oscar Griffiths: 52.997
5th. Léo Abella: 53.087
Sector 2
1st. Jon Mozell: 1:31.078
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 1:32.481
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 1:33.196
4th. Mylann Falquet: 1:33.528
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 1:33.540
Sector 3
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 39.8
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 40.753
3rd. Wyatt Harrington: 41.155
4th. Kimi Viardot: 41.167
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 41.381
Sector 4
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 33.345
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 33.834
3rd. Brock Hawes: 34.04
4th. Jon Mozell: 34.217
5th. Kimi Viardot: 34.29
Final Split to Finish
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 24.667
2nd. Kimi Viardot: 25.288
3rd. Dom Platt: 25.456
4th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 25.667
5th. Hugo Marini: 25.674