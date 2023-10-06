Junior Race Stats from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Junior womens leader Roa Sanchez on the gas headed into the fastest open section of the course.

The 2023 race season is now over for the Junior as the legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne course gave one final challenge to close out the season. Let's take a quick look at the results and stats from the season finale.


Qualifying Results


Junior Women

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:51.896
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:55.173
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.379
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:59.450
5th. Emma Iten: 5:01.985

Junior Men

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:02.610
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:06.321
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 4:07.575
4th. Luca Thurlow: 4:09.152
5th. Dom Platt: 4:09.641



Full results, here.


Sector by Sector Results


Overall Split Positions

Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:00.055
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:00.915
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 1:01.282
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:02.240
5th. Emma Iten: 1:03.501

Sector 2
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 2:53.470
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 2:54.743
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 2:56.123
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 2:58.240
5th. Emma Iten: 2:58.853

Sector 3
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:41.095
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:43.254
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 3:45.419
4th. Emma Iten: 3:47.438
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 3:47.461

Sector 4
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:22.776
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:25.564
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.935
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:28.783
5th. Emma Iten: 4:31.323

Finish
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:51.896
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:55.173
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:56.379
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 4:59.450
5th. Emma Iten: 5:01.985


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 52.317
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 52.333
3rd. Dom Platt: 52.997
4th. Oscar Griffiths: 52.997
5th. Léo Abella: 53.087

Sector 2
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:24.798
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 2:25.861
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 2:26.830
4th. Dom Platt: 2:27.599
5th. Hugo Marini: 2:28.056

Sector 3
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:04.598
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:06.614
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:07.997
4th. Dom Platt: 3:09.840
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:10.078

Sector 4
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.943
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:40.448
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.287
4th. Dom Platt: 3:44.185
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 3:44.459

Finish
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 4:02.610
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 4:06.321
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 4:07.575
4th. Luca Thurlow: 4:09.152
5th. Dom Platt: 4:09.641


Split Rankings


Elite Women

Sector 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 1:00.055
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:00.915
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 1:01.282
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 1:02.240
5th. Emma Iten: 1:03.501

Sector 2
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 1:49.696
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 1:52.555
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 1:54.688
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 1:54.841
5th. Emma Iten: 1:55.352

Sector 3
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 46.96
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 47.625
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 48.511
4th. Emma Iten: 48.585
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 48.94

Sector 4
1st. Lisa Bouladou: 39.474
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 41.681
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 42.31
4th. Aimi Kenyon: 43.364
5th. Emma Iten: 43.885

Final Split to Finish
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 29.12
2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 29.444
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 29.609
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 29.964
5th. Kale Cushman: 30.437


Elite Men

Sector 1
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 52.317
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 52.333
3rd. Dom Platt: 52.997
4th. Oscar Griffiths: 52.997
5th. Léo Abella: 53.087

Sector 2
1st. Jon Mozell: 1:31.078
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 1:32.481
3rd. Kimi Viardot: 1:33.196
4th. Mylann Falquet: 1:33.528
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 1:33.540

Sector 3
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 39.8
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 40.753
3rd. Wyatt Harrington: 41.155
4th. Kimi Viardot: 41.167
5th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 41.381

Sector 4
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 33.345
2nd. Mylann Falquet: 33.834
3rd. Brock Hawes: 34.04
4th. Jon Mozell: 34.217
5th. Kimi Viardot: 34.29

Final Split to Finish
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 24.667
2nd. Kimi Viardot: 25.288
3rd. Dom Platt: 25.456
4th. Daniel Castellanos Liberal: 25.667
5th. Hugo Marini: 25.674



Sector Breakdown


Sector 1


Sector 2


Sector 3


Sector 4


Sector 5


Story of the Race


Junior Women


Junior Men


Stats Breakdown


All ten Junior Women were plotted.

All 21 Junior Women were plotted.





