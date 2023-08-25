Live Junior Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:21.045

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.427

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:34.295

4th. Emma Iten: 3:34.662

5th. Sacha Mills: 3:39.681



Junior Men









Junior Men



Live Race Updates:



4:16 am PDT: The Junior Men are Off

Jack Macleod starts the Junior Men's finals.



4:20 am PDT: Dom Platt Takes the Lead

Dom Platt leads as he is joined by Dane Jewett in breaking three minutes today.







The Junior Women's Race as it Happened



3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off in Val Di Sole with Abigail Ronca starting proceedings.



3:49 am PDT: A Crash for Abigail Ronca

Abigail Ronca loses her front wheel as she slides out in the dust at the bottom of the track. Abigail finished her run with a time of 3:57.592.



3:51 am PDT: Poppy Lane is Out

Poppy Lane has pulled off the track just before the big road gap. We are not sure what has happened but we will provide an update if we hear any information.



3:52 am PDT: Course Hold

Racing is on hold as the track is under red flag conditions.



3:54 am PDT: Poppy Lane Will be Given Another Run

After a red flag for a crash from Amelia Dudek, Poppy Lane will have another chance at a finals run.



3:58 am PDT: Sacha Mills Goes Fastest by 17 Seconds

Sacha Mills has set the new fastest time so far today as she improves upon Abigail Ronca's run by 17.911 seconds.



3:59 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Loses 28 Seconds at Split 2

It looks like Taylor Ostgaard has had a problem during her race run as she lost over 28 seconds in the 2nd split. Taylor ends the run in 3rd, just over 30 seconds off the pace.



4:02 am PDT: Emma Iten Goes into the Lead

Emma Iten has gone fastest as she was unstoppable through the bottom splits to go fastest by 5.019 seconds.



4:04 am PDT: Poppy Lane Goes 3rd in her Rerun

In her second chance at a finals run Poppy Lane faces some difficulties in the bottom sections and ends her day in third place so far.



4:06 am PDT: European Champs Lais Bonnaure Goes 5.5 Back

The newly crowned European Champ can't match the pace of Emma Iten and drops 5.546 behind the current leader.



4:07 am PDT: Lisa Bouladou Takes the Hot Seat by 0.3 Seconds

Current overall series leader Lisa Bouladou takes the lead as she takes the hot seat by only 0.367 seconds.



4:09 am PDT: Erice Van Leuven Dominates as she Leads by Over 13 Seconds

The 2023 Junior World Champs dominates the race as she goes green at every split to build a massive lead of 13.250 seconds.



4:11 am PDT: Erice Van Leuven Wins in Andorra

The win goes to the 2023 World Champs as Valentina Roa Sanchez crosses the line 5.3 seconds back in 2nd.







Full Results:

Junior Women

The fourth Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Andorra.2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven backed up her win at Fort William as she lit up the splits to win the fourth round of the 2023 series. The Junior Women faced a flat-out and loose course as they kicked off the Junior racing in Andorra. Current series leader Lisa Bouladou would face some tough competition from Emma Iten but it was the newly crowned World Champ Erive Van Leuven who blew apart the field. Only Valentina Roa Sanchez could come within 13 seconds of the top time as she ended her run 5.3 seconds off the pace.Stay tuned for live results and updates.