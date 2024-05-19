Live Junior Results & Updates from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Junior Women

Junior Men

3:03 PDT: Morgan Williams Completes the First Run of the Race

Morgan Williams sets a time of 3:15.950 as he goes over the line seven seconds back from yesterday's top qualifying time.





3:07 PDT: Noa Hirst Walker Takes the Lead by Over 5 Seconds

Noa Hirst Walker keeps the speed high despite tricky conditions to go onto the hot seat with a time just two seconds back from the top qualifier.





3:09 PDT: Christian Hauser Slides Out at the Top of the Course

The open sections of the track are looking greasy as Christian Hauser goes down in the second split.





3:11 PDT: George Madley Comes Closest to Hirst Walker So Far

The top time remains far ahead of anyone else so far as George Madley runs the closest with a deficit of 2.535 seconds.





3:14 PDT: Oscar Griffiths Makes it a British Top 3

Oscar Griffiths rides 1.7 seconds back to take 2nd place making it four UK riders inside the current top five.





3:16 PDT: Lucas Dedora Sets the New Fastest Time by Just 0.052 Seconds

Lucas Dedora has a great final split to just edge ahead of Hirst Walker to take the race lead.





3:17 PDT: Mylann Falquet Flies into the Lead by 2.94 Seconds

Mylann Falquet sets a new time to beat as his finals run is the first to beat the top qualifier.





3:20 PDT: A Big Crash for Max Alran

Max Alran goes down in the third sector, it's good to see him back up and on the bike.





3:23 PDT: Asa Vermette Destroys the Previous Top Time as he Goes Fastest

Asa Vermette dominates the current race times as he manages to find almost four seconds to set a big challenge for the remaining riders.









Junior Women



Race Updates:



2:30 PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off a full day of racing with Maxima Jaax starting proceedings.





2:34 PDT: Maxima Jaax Sets a Time of 3:48.341

After morning rain showers have made parts of the track greasy for finals today, Maxima Jaax sets the first time of the day with a 3:48.341.





2:35 PDT: Sacha Mills Crosses the Line 8 Seconds Back

Sacha Mills falls behind the first race lap of the day as she loses a lot of time in the fourth split.





2:36 PDT: Matilda Melton Goes into the Lead

Matilda Melton takes 3.685 seconds off the previously fastest time to take an early race lead.





2:40 PDT: Kale Cushman Pulls Ahead by Over 5 Seconds

Kale Cushman is strong in the second half of the course as she takes the hot seat by over five seconds.





2:42 PDT: Erice Van Leuven Takes the Lad by Over 10 Seconds

Erice Van Leuven blows apart the top times as she leads through every split to beat the top qualifying time and go onto the hot seat.





2:46 PDT: Sacha Earnest Can't Match Van Leuven as She Takes 2nd

Sacha Earnest was running close to the current leader at the top of the course but lost time in the lower sectors to go over the line 2.446 back.





2:50 PDT: Heather Wilson Goes Fastest with 1 Rider Left at the Top

Fort William winner, Heather Wilson has gone fastest besting Erice Van Leuven by 0.069 seconds.





2:53 PDT: Heather Wilson Remains Undefeated in 2024

As the rain picks up Eliana Hulsebosch couldn't match the top time as she goes 3.275 back and into fourth place.







The Junior DH World Cup racing is now underway in Poland.Heather Wilson remains undefeated so far in the 2024 World Cup season as she backs up her Fort William victory in Poland. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven came close to the victory as she took the race lead through sector four before Wilson pushed back to end the day 0.069 seconds ahead. Sacha Earnest was fastest through the first sector before losing time through the rest of the course to go 2.515 seconds back in third.Stay tuned for live results and updates.Heather Wilson: 3:28.864Erice Van Leuven: 3:28.933 /Sacha Earnest: 3:31.379 /Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:32.139 /Kale Cushman: 3:38.991 /